Putin suggested thinking about holding another World Cup in Russia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The President announced this at a video link meeting with the leadership of political parties that entered the State Duma following the elections. The country has already hosted the world championship in 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested considering the possibility of organizing another World Cup in the country.

“We once held the World Cup, held it at the highest level. Let’s think – maybe we’ll hold another world championship, “Putin said on Saturday at a meeting via video link with the leadership of political parties that passed to the State Duma of the VIII convocation following the elections (quoted by TASS).

In 2018, the country has already hosted the World Cup. The tournament was held at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities. The Russian national team, led by Stanislav Cherchesov, reached the quarter finals, where they lost to the Croats in a penalty shootout. The French won gold at the tournament.

In 2022, the World Cup will be hosted by Qatar, in 2026 the tournament will be held simultaneously in three countries – the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The host of the tournament has not yet been determined for 2030. Morocco declared its intentions to compete for the world championship; Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay (joint application); Spain and Portugal (joint application); Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia (joint application).