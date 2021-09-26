Rangers forward Artemy Panarin said he is ready to go to the Olympics in Beijing

Return Oleg Znarka for the post of head coach of the Russian national team – a long time ago, Punchinelle’s secret. The Olympic champion of Pyeongchang has great authority among Russian NHL stars, and given the fact that the best league in the world will almost certainly let its hockey players go to the Games, the national team should be led by someone with whom the national team already had successful experience.





Znarok returned to the Russian national team! After the NHL’s decision on the Olympics, it was inevitable.

It is quite logical that Znark was entrusted to defend the title of Olympic champions, as well as other authoritative specialists – Alexey Zhamnov and Sergey Zubov… All these people are known and respected on both sides of the ocean. Nothing bad can be said about Valeria Bragin, but no Olympiad, of course, can not be won with him. This is a specialist of a different caliber and level.

Yes, at his last job at Spartak Znarok failed miserably, but that’s another conversation and a completely different situation. If you keep in mind the arrival to the national team of Ovechkin, Malkin (God forbid Eugene to recover from injury as soon as possible), Kucherov, Vasilevsky and other top hockey players, then no one really will find a better approach than Znarka.

Stands apart Artemy Panarin, who is already for Oleg Valerievich not just a hockey player, but also a relative. Recall that the coach’s youngest daughter, Alice, has been scheduled with Panarin and lives with him in New York, where the striker plays for the Rangers.

After a memorable scandalous story, when Panarin took a forced pause and went on vacation, without really explaining anything and not responding to a loud interview with Andrey Nazarov, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge. The public was still wondering whether that story was worth Panarin’s trip to the Olympic Games, whether the striker himself would want to go to the Russian national team, how his sports career would develop further?





Nazarov ruined Panarin’s NHL career? All because of the long history with the girl

In the NHL, after conducting its own investigation, no sanctions were applied to Panarin. In the national team, as a matter of fact, they also did not gather, but again there were many questions to Artemy himself, who kept a vow of silence.

And finally Panarin spoke. Immediately, we note that this happened just after the news about Oleg Znarka’s return to the national team got to the press. Coincidence? No, of course, there are media days planned by clubs in the NHL, when the team’s hockey players talk to journalists and answer numerous questions. However, you must admit that the situation is still entertaining.

“It’s not a big secret, and I delayed my answer a little. I know that I promised to explain the reasons for my absence. But in the summer I was a little too lazy, and now is not the time to talk about it. I really don’t want to talk about it now because the new season has arrived and there are things to focus on. No, my silence has nothing to do with politics. In fact, this whole situation is not related to political discourse. No outside forces tell me to be silent about politics. This is my own conscious choice, which I accept, ”Panarin said.

That is, Artemy, on the one hand, immediately dismissed all the political contexts and prerequisites for further questions and conversations on political topics, but on the other hand, he made it clear that he remains with his views and is not going to change them at anyone’s behest.

“I haven’t heard anything about the Olympics yet. As far as I know, there is no official list yet. I’m not sure that I am in it, but, of course, I would love to play for the national team. The Olympic Games are a big event for hockey and the whole world. There can be no question that I would not go to the Olympics. I want to take part, ”the Russian added to his speech.





The main chance in a career. Five NHL superstars who have never played in the Olympics

And this is a very important point, since now, in fact, everything falls into place. There can be no question of someone dictating and telling Oleg Znark which players should be invited under the banner of the national team, and which should not. It seems that this was carefully discussed and became one of the conditions for the return of Oleg Valerievich to the post of head coach.

There is no doubt that Znarok will definitely call Panarin in the absence of any really serious force majeure (such as injury or illness), and Artemy himself will go to the team to his father-in-law with great pleasure.



Related news Panarin photographed Znarka wearing a Rangers jacket

Znark’s return to the Russian national team really inspired Panarin. Now it remains to wait for the beginning of January, when the final go-ahead from the NHL bosses on access to players for national teams will follow. Then all questions will disappear entirely.