Results of the day: St. Louis warmly welcomed Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko is still in the form of St. Louis, which in the first test match before the 2021-22 season, took a big advantage over Minnesota. And “Toronto”, thanks to the recovered captain John Tavares and without Nikita Gusev, confidently beat “Montreal”. NHL.com is taking stock of the NHL preseason on September 25th.

St. Louis Blues 6-2 Minnesota Wild

Vladimir Tarasenko did not think that he would start a new season at the old club, but his request for an exchange was not granted. However, the ax of war seems to be burrowing deeper and deeper. On Saturday, more than 15 thousand fans at the Enterprise Center loudly greeted the Russian, who started the game with the first team and with the letter “A” on his chest. Vladimir did not disappoint expectations and played with dignity, demonstrating good understanding with partners in the link Brandon Saad and Robert Thomas. They organized the Blues’ first goal in the first period, which marked the beginning of a major victory for St. Louis. Tarasenko spent 14:14 on the ice, made two shots on goal and earned a point for the transfer to the goal of Saad, signed in the summer as a free agent.

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad seem to have some pretty good chemistry already. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/m4RQu3lHoT

The main hero of the meeting was the Blues striker James Neal, who scored a hat-trick. At the same time, the 34-year-old striker is in St. Louis on a viewing contract.

Also, “Blues” excelled Ivan Barbashev (14:14, goal, assist, plus-2) and Michael Frolik, like Neil, who has a trial contract. At the gates of “St. Louis” played alternately Ville Jusso (10 saves, no goals conceded) and Charlie Lindgren (19 saves from 21 shots).

Tweet from @StLouisBlues: Ivan Barbashev ain’t cool with a 2-2 game. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/7v4PSO0P9y

Both Minnesota goals were scored by Adam Beckman, who has not yet played at the NHL level in official matches. Kirill Kaprizov, who signed a five-year contract with “Wild” this week, was not in the application. And for “St. Louis” also played Alexei Toropchenko (15:33, 0 points) and Klim Kostin (12:24, transmission, plus-2). Pavel Buchnevich, who was traded from the New York Rangers, was not included in the squad.

Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 Montreal Canadiens

John Tavares scored in his first game since a playoff injury in the past and helped Toronto kick off preseason victories in front of the nearly packed Scotiabank Arena.

“Considering how it ended, the break in hockey was really big for me,” Tavares said. “It was nice to be back on the ice and feel the game.

Video: TOR-MON: Tavares plays on the patch in the majority

Tavares scored a majority in the second period, realizing a majority. He suffered a concussion and knee injury on May 20 in the first leg of the first playoff round against the Canadiens.

“I talked a lot with John and he really wanted to play,” said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.

The Maple Leafs had a big lead throughout the game, scoring their first four goals, flipping them 32-17. They also scored on the puck. Jake Mazzin, Michael Bunting and Curtis Gabriel. At the gate, he spent almost the entire meeting Michael Hutchinsonwho made 12 saves.

Two Russians played for Toronto: Ilya Mikheev (18:07, 0 points, plus -1, 3 shots, 3 hits), who became the leader among the forwards in playing time, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (12:13), fighting for a place in the squad. Nikita Gusev, who signed a trial contract with Maple Leafs, was not in the application.

The only goal “Montreal” scored 1:56 before the end of the meeting, when Tyler Toffoli scored with the transfer of Alexander Romanov.

Video: TOR-MON: Romanov took part in Toffoli’s goal

Best Sniper of the Last Season Auston Matthews on Friday did his first training session since he underwent hand surgery on August 13. There is no exact date yet when he will join the group, but the Maurice Richard Trophy winner should be ready by the start of the regular season.