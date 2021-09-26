Resurrected are unhappy with long downloads – 5x longer than the original game

There have been complaints from players on PC and consoles. They are unhappy with long downloads, which in some cases can last up to 5 seconds. It can ruin the passage

The release of Diablo 2: Resurrected took place and the brave players faced threats that surpassed the forces of hell. The developers released a patch that was supposed to solve a number of problems.

However, there are still questions for the game. Players complain about long download times. The problem is observed not only on the PlayStation 4 console, the owners of which most often complain, but also on the Xbox One and PC.

It is reported that downloads can last 3-5 seconds on average, with a spread of 1 to 5 seconds. In some cases, such loading can make it difficult or even ruin the passage if you play in “hardcore” mode. For example, on one of the bosses, such a delay can lead to the fact that the player boots up already dead.

“[игрок в комментариях к посту о загрузках на PS4] Like the good old days on the PC. “

“I’m just amazed that after 20 years, loading times have somehow gotten worse. [увеличилось]”.

Reddit user TwitchIndrek writes that download times have increased 5-6 times. For comparison, in the original Diablo 2 the loading screens took about 10 minutes, and in Diablo 2: Resurrected it took about 60 minutes. So the speedrun of the game took 3:46:05, and the original record was 2:46:27.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is available on PC and PS4 | 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.