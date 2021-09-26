RESURRECTED at metacritic – Games at DTF

</p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.30 --> <div class="quads-location quads-ad2" id="quads-ad2" style="float:none;margin:0px;"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- Disnews --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5677985950896607" data-ad-slot="8924253192" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <p> {“items”:[{“comment_id”:12918105,”subsite_id”:64953,”user_id”:59830,”type”:”comment_add”,”id”:12918105,”hash”:”ed83aaf190e22e652e4afc71c0abba5d”,”date”:1632640643,”url”:”https://dtf.ru/games/880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na-metacritic?comment=12918105″,”text”:”u0416u0434u0443u0442 u043au0430u043a u0440u0430u0437 u043fu043eu0442u043eu043cu0443, u0447u0442u043e u0435u0433u043e u043du0435u0432u044bu0433u043eu0434u043du043e u0434u0435u043bu0430u0442u044c. u0417u0430u0442u043e u043eu0431u0438u0434u043au0430 u0432u044bu043cu0435u0449u0435u043du0430 u043du0430 u043cu0435u0442u0430u043au0440u0438u0442u0438u043au0435 u0438 u0432u0441u0451 u0432 u043fu043eu0440u044fu0434u043au0435.”,”media”:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 59830, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 59830-rinych”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / 338d8125-8b21-40c5-0ced-25debdb5e907 / “,” name “:” u0420 u0438 u043d u044b u0447 “,” isVerified “: false}, “content”: {“id”: 880804, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na -metacritic “,” title “:” u0413 u0435 u0439 u043c u0435 u0440 u044b u0432 u044f u0440 u043e u0441 u0442 u0438. u041e u0446 u043 u041e u0446 u04d DIABLO II: RESURRECTED u043d u0430 metacritic “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918110,” subsite_id “: 64953,” user_id “: 419921,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918110, “hash”: “70d9e925ac1a1b7598e76c966a567c22”, “date”: 1632640665, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 881178-problemy-s-cod-mw2019? Comment = 12918110”, “text”: ” u042d u0442 u043e u0433 u043e u0432 u043e u0440 u0438 u0442 u043e u0442 u043e u043c, u0447 u0442 u043e u0431 u442 u043e u0431 u442 u043e u0431 u0430 u0447 u0430 u043b u0438 u0433 u0440 u0430 u0442 u044c u0 432 battlefield. “,” Media “:[{“type”:”image”,”value”:”https://leonardo.osnova.io/2722110b-d23e-502c-a227-93c389d00937/”}], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 419921, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 419921-sj-joker”, “avatar”: “https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / 2722110b-d23e-502c-a227-93c389d00937 /”, “name”: “SJ Joker”, “isVerified”: false}, “content” : {“id”: 881178, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 881178-problemy-s-cod-mw2019”, “title”: ” u041f u0440 u043e u0431 u043b u0435 u043c u044b u0441 COD MW2019 “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918112,” subsite_id “: 87855,” user_id “: 45286,” type “:” comment_add “, “id”: 12918112, “hash”: “b06c390031436ef1f45712ca8cb5ec32”, “date”: 1632640672, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / gameindustry / 880681-kak-zapret-na-staryhruzku -versiy-igr-v-beta-versii-steam-povliyaet-na-igrokov-i-steamdb? comment = 12918112 “,” text “:” u041a u0430 u043a u043c u043e u0436 u043d u043e u0437 u0430 u0433 u0440 u0443 u0437 u0438 u0442 u044c u0441 u0442 u0430 u0440 u044b u0439 u0431 u0438 u043b u0438 u044 u0412 u043f u0435 u0440 u0432 u044b u0439 u0440 u0430 u0437 u0441 u043b u044b u0 448 u0443 u0438 u043a u043d u043e u043f u043e u043a u0442 u0430 u043a u0438 u0445 u043d u0438 u043a u043e u0433 u0435 u043e u0433 u0434 u043e u0433 u0434 u0433 u0434 u0434 u0435 u043b. u00a0 “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 45286, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 45286-dmitry”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / a2904460-52a5-40c7-7fc2-7ddc94bac5e2 / “,” name “:” Dmitry “,” isVerified “: false},” content “: {” id “: 880681,” url “:” https: / / dtf.ru / gameindustry / 880681-kak-zapret-na-zagruzku-staryh-versiy-igr-v-beta-versii-steam-povliyaet- na-igrokov-i-steamdb “,” title “:” u041a u0430 u043a u0437 u0430 u043f u0440 u0435 u0442 u043d u0430 u0437 u0430 u0433 u3 u0a044 u0443 u0441 u0442 u0430 u0440 u044b u0445 u0432 u0435 u0440 u0441 u0438 u0439 u0438 u0433 u0440 u0432 u0431 u240435 u0441 u0438 u0438 Steam u043f u043e u0432 u043b u0438 u044f u0435 u0442 u043d u0430 u0438 u0433 u0440 u043e u043a u043e onymous0 ” : false}, {“comment_id”: 12918113, “subsite_id”: 64953, “user_id”: 59830, “type”: “comment_add”, “id”: 12918113, “hash”: “33799f0e8d63c154287b3943e6026d85”, “date”: 1632640673 , “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geym ery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na-metacritic? comment = 12918113 “,” text “:” u0421 u043e u043c u043d u043e u0439 u0432 u0441 u0451 u043d u0440 u043c u0430 u043b u044c u043d u043e, u044d u0442 u043e u0442 u044b u0437 u0430 u0434 u0435 u0440 u0435 u0432 u0440 u0435 u0432 u440 u0435 u0441 u0430 u043d u0435 u0432 u0438 u0434 u0438 u0448 u044c. “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 59830, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 59830-rinych”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / 338d8125-8b21-40c5-0ced-25debdb5e907 / “,” name “:” u0420 u0438 u043d u044b u0447 “,” isVerified “: false}, “content”: {“id”: 880804, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na -metacritic “,” title “:” u0413 u0435 u0439 u043c u0435 u0440 u044b u0432 u044f u0440 u043e u0441 u0442 u0438. u041e u0446 u043 u041e u0446 u04d DIABLO II: RESURRECTED u043d u0430 metacritic “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918115,” subsite_id “: 64953,” user_id “: 301528,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918115, “hash”: “cea8417d2fb69f1a909c73be8321c541”, “date”: 1632640675, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880987-intrigi-polyhayushchego-parizha-obzor-we-the-revolution ? comment = 12918115 “,” text “:” u041d u043e u0440 u043c u0442 u0430 u043a u043e u0439 u0441 u0438 u043c u0443 u043b u044f u0442 u043b u044f u0442 u043 u0430 u0439 u0434 u0430 u043d u0430. “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 301528, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 301528-andrt”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / b72c9bb3-5240-82b3-feaf-3b7fba1d0419 / “,” name “:” AndrT “,” isVerified “: false},” content “: {” id “: 880987,” url “:” https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880987-intrigi-polyhayushchego-parizha-obzor-we-the-revolution “,” title “:” u0418 u043d u0442 u0440 u0438 u0433 u0438 u043f u043e u043b u044b u0445 u0430 u044e u0449 u0435 u0433 u043e u041f u0430 u038 u04. u0437 u043e u0440 We. The Revolution “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918118,” subsite_id “: 64953,” user_id “: 121839,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918118, “hash”: “6fdbfd1f22eba75050bae7de1dcaf871”, “date”: 1632640694, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-res -na-metacritic? comment = 12918118 “,” text “:” u0422 u044b u043d u0435 u0430 u0434 u0435 u043a u0432 u0430 u0442 u043d u044b u0439 u0441 u0441 u0431 u043e u0439 u043d u0435 u043e u0447 u0435 u043c u04 40 u0430 u0437 u0433 u043e u0432 u0430 u0440 u0438 u0432 u0430 u0442 u044c. u0412 u0441 u0435 u0433 u043e u043f u043b u043e u0445 u043e u0433 u043e. “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 121839, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 121839-shamanzt”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / 9c1609c4-8d32-919f-8b0b-c4e06b9dd3cc / “,” name “:” ShamanZT “,” isVerified “: false},” content “: {” id “: 880804,” url “:” https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na-metacritic “,” title “:” u0413 u0435 u0439 u043c u0435 u0440 u044b u0432 u044f u0440 u043e u0441 u0442 u0438. u041e u0446 u0435 u043d u04ED430 D “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918119,” subsite_id “: 64953,” user_id “: 59830,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918119,” hash “:” 481873688e911a3a941d1f780eb8ba14 ” , “date”: 1632640714, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na-metacritic? comment = 12918119” , “text”: ” u0421 u043b u0438 u0432 u0437 u0430 u0449 u0438 u0442 u0430 u043d.”, “media”:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 59830, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 59830-rinych”, “avatar “:” https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / 338d8125-8b21-40c5-0ced-25debdb5e907 / “,” name “:” u0420 u0438 u043d u044b u0447 “,” isVerified “: false}, “content”: {“id”: 880804, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na -metacritic “,” title “:” u0413 u0435 u0439 u043c u0435 u0440 u044b u0432 u044f u0440 u043e u0441 u0442 u0438. u041e u0446 u043 u041e u0446 u04d DIABLO II: RESURRECTED u043d u0430 metacritic “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918123,” subsite_id “: 64953,” user_id “: 53030,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918123, “hash”: “6b9938828763bc8e2cb9695b29139609”, “date”: 1632640726, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-res -na-metacritic? comment = 12918123 “,” text “:” u0410 u043a u0442 u0438 u0432 u0438 u0436 u043d u0442 u0440 u0438 u043b u043e u0433 ue0438 u043e u0433 ue0438 u0433 u0440 u043e u043a u0440 u0430 u0448 u0430 u0440 u0435 u043c u0430 u0441 u0442 u0435 u0440 u043e u043c u043d u0430 u0437 u044b u0432 u0430 u043b u0438, u0430 u0433 u043e u43e u44 u0442 u043e u044d u0442 u043e u0440 u0435 u043c u0435 u0439 u043a. “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 53030, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 53030-valera-cooper”, “avatar”: “https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / fa661b93-1317-66af-914d-2befccf824bd /”, “name”: “valera cooper”, “isVerified”: false}, “content” : {“id”: 880804, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / games / 880804-geymery-v-yarosti-ocenki-diablo-ii-resurrected-na-metacritic”, “title “:” u0413 u0435 u0439 u043c u0435 u0440 u044b u0432 u044f u0440 u043e u0441 u0442 u0438. u041e u0446 u0435 u043c u043 DOWNLOAD u0430 metacritic “},” isAnonymous “: false}, {” comment_id “: 12918125,” subsite_id “: 64957,” user_id “: 96433,” type “:” comment_add “,” id “: 12918125,” hash “: “8c5bfeaa4d755290ee6ed4d64eb5a177”, “date”: 1632640737, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / cinema / 880520-netflix-pokazal-opening-seriala-po-anime-kovboy-bibop? Comment = 12918125 “,” text “:” u041d u0443 u0442 u0430 u043a u043e u0435, u0443 u043d u0435 u0442 u0444 u043b u0438 u043a u0441 u0430 u043a u0441 u0430 200 u043 u043f u043b u0430 u0442 u043d u044b u0445 u043f u04 3e u0434 u043f u0438 u0441 u0447 u0438 u043a u043e u0432, u0430 5 u044d u0442 u043e u043a u0430 u043a- u0442 u043e u043a- u0442 u043e u044 u043e u043c u043c u0430 u043b u043e. “,” media “:[], “donate”: 0, “pinnedFor”: 0, “user”: {“id”: 96433, “url”: “https: / / dtf.ru / u / 96433-nikita-bagackiy”, “avatar”: “https: / / leonardo.osnova.io / c33b1b1d-d4bf-a013-bdc4-3433d7fe1eda /”, “name”: ” u041d u0438 u043a u0438 u0442 u11430 u0438 u0430 u0433 u0430 u0446 u043a u0438 u0439 “,” isVerified “: false},” content “: {” id “: 880520,” url “:” https: / / dtf.ru / cinema / 880520-netflix-pokazal-opening-seriala-po-anime-kovboy-bibop “,” title “:” Netflix u043f u043e u043a u0430 u0437 u0430 u043b u043e u043f u0435 u043e u0438 u043d u0433 u0441 u0435 u0440 u0438 u0430 u043b u0430 u043f u043e u0430 u043d u0438 u043c u0435 u00ab04 u041a u0431 u0438 u0431 u043e u043f u00bb “},” isAnonymous “: false}]}