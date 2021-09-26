Resurrected. “This is another blizzard failure.”

Players once again disagree with Diablo II: Resurrected’s ratings. They criticize Blizzard on Metacritic for lousy preparations for the highly anticipated release, compared to what happened with WarCraft 3 Reforged.

On Metacritic, the current average score for the updated version of Diablo 2 varies by platform from 2.3 out of 10 to 5 out of 10. Some people call it Diablo 2: Refunded – the main complaints about server stability and a lot of bugs.

Players with old processors cannot launch the game at all, and those who do manage to do so complain about chat censorship and the appearance of characters. A common mistake is the disappearance of the hero, which is why you have to start the game from scratch.

Users write:

“I bought the game, I’m playing the beta. The closed beta and open beta were fantastic. I noticed a few bugs that probably should have been fixed. After the release, I can’t even start the game, they say it’s an AVX bug [вызванная старым процессором]… It’s already the third day after the release, and it still hasn’t been fixed. Why? Of course, Blizzard had other issues that needed to be addressed, mainly with the launch of the servers. Everything worked fine during testing. “

“It was supposed to be a top quality remaster of the game, and we got a piece of shit. Many locations and characters have been censored, an autofilter is installed in the chat, which does not have a disable button (why censorship in an 18+ game). The game received a graphical update, but we lost the ability to play in single player mode, as the game always requires a network connection. Removed TCP / IP option so you cannot play over LAN with friends. After the start, the season was not launched. The servers are still not working as they should, so most players are unable to connect. “