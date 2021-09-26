review and video of fights at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021. Sport-Express

Review of the tournament in Las Vegas.

Featherweight (title fight): Alexander Volkanovski (Australia, 23-1) defeated Brian Ortega (USA, 15-2) by unanimous decision.

Great fight. The world’s most popular MMA columnist, Ariel Helwani, even named him the best fight of the year. Yes, Volkanovski won all five rounds, but in the third round, Ortega put him in a very uncomfortable position. Brian knocked Alex down with a left straight, covered and took on the guillotine. The Australian Macedonian managed to wriggle out, then went on the attack himself. At the end of the round, he destroyed the lying opponent at the cage – the American fighter was saved by the gong. In the fourth round, jitser Ortega again went to the choke hold, but Volkanovski again escaped (this time, however, it was easier).

What struck was Ortega’s resilience: in this battle he took 150 (!) Blows to the head. However, there was a fight in his career and harder – with Max Holloway, who reported more than 250 punch to the target.

Volkanovski: “I am an ordinary person who created myself with hard work. What I have achieved is within the power of everyone. His submissions were very dangerous, I tried not to flirt here. He’s good, but not on my level. I tried my best to get into his head before the fight and, it seemed to me, got in. But he kept returning to battle today. For some words I am ashamed, I said nonsense – considering that he proved his level. “

Ortega: “I thought he was finished when I caught him in submissions. We trained these variations throughout the camp. But this little bastard is tough. It constantly slipped out, and I thought: “***!” He is a champion in law. “

After the fight, Conor McGregor decided to speak out. No, he did not praise Volkanovski for a wonderful fight. Quite the opposite – I wrote nasty things on Twitter. “I would hit this Volkanovski’s head like it’s a rugby ball. Haha, he’s just a little fart. ” Alex said in an interview with ESPN that he wants to fight the next fight with McGregor – either featherweight or lightweight. Conor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Current Longest UFC Featherweight Winning Streaks:

– Alexander Volkanovski – 8 *;

– Arnold Allen – 8;

– Giga Chikadze – 7;

– Zabit Magomedsharipov – 6;

– Movsar Evloyev – 4 *;

– Bryce Mitchell – 4 *.

* Volkanovski has 10 straight UFC wins, but one lightweight and one intermediate. Evloev and Mitchell have five victories in a row, but one each in the intermediate weight.

Flyweight (women, title fight): Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan, 22-3) v. Lauren Murphy (USA, 15-5) – TKO (4th round, 4:00).

Valentina Shevchenko simply has no worthy rivals in her weight category. Lauren Murphy won five UFC fights in a row, but failed to compete with Vale. That she was eventually defeated in the fourth round is a perfectly logical coincidence. And how she beat Murphy … As if it was not the end of the fourth round, but the end of the first – Shevchenko looked so fresh.

In her weight, she is like Khabib once in the men’s 70 kg division. True, Valya herself is not one of those who admire Khabib Nurmagomedov. In March, in an interview with SE, she admitted that she likes Conor McGregor as a fighter. Well, Conor himself today wrote kind words about Shevchenko on Twitter. These are: “Valentina, you are just amazing.”

By the way, after the press conference, Valya was asked to comment on Khabib’s words that ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA. Shevchenko did not agree with him: “Beautiful girls are the decoration of any event. I want people to know this. And no one has the right to say that they are useless. They are in place from the very beginning. Seeing a beautiful girl at an event, as a man, you enjoy it. This is my message. “

On December 11, Amanda Nunez will defend the women’s bantamweight title against Juliana Peña. If Amanda wins (and there is no doubt about that), then it will be a matter of honor for the UFC to organize their third fight with Shevchenko. In the first two – in 2016 and 2017 – Nunez won, but since then Valentina has definitely grown stronger. Plus, there is a conflict in their confrontation: it seems that Amanda is the only person on Earth for whom Shevchenko has a negative.

Who has the most title wins in UFC women’s history:

– Amanda Nunez – 9;

– Valentina Shevchenko – 7;

– Joanna Jendzhejchik – 6;

– Rhonda Rousey – 6.

Middleweight: Robbie Lawler (USA, 29-15) def.Nick Diaz (USA, 26-10) – TKO (Round 3, 0:44).

In general, the UFC is not very fond of veteran fights – so that people who started fighting back in 2001 fight.

It was revenge. It’s scary to imagine, but the first fight between Lawler and Diaz took place on April 2, 2004 – at UFC 47. George W. Bush was the President of the United States, Fedor Emelianenko played in Pride, and no one knew him in Russia, Georgy Yartsev was preparing to take the Russian national football team to European Championship in Portugal. So, then 20-year-old Diaz defeated 22-year-old Lawler by knockout – struck a right hook, after which Robbie collapsed on the canvas face down. You can read Diaz’s memories of that fight here – in the material of our UFC expert Nikita Gorshenin.

Diaz subsequently became the Strikeforce Welterweight Champion and Lawler became the UFC Champion. Lawler did not interrupt his career, but Diaz was absent from the cage for more than six years (after the fight with Anderson Silva in January 2015, he was caught on doping, for which he was disqualified for five years, then the sentence was reduced by two years, but he returned like us we see he was in no hurry).

Diaz started the fight with a roundhouse kick. The moment reminded a similar start of Fabricio Werdum in a duel with Travis Brown. But if Werdum hit, then Nick missed – and in general he attacked awkwardly, after which he immediately missed the blows. Diaz withstood the onslaught, and then he began to press down – moreover, he began to interrupt Lawler, throwing a lot of punches. We saw a spectacular standing fight! Even though Nick was with a belly, and Robbie became slower than in his best times, several times.

In the second round, Lawler increased the pressure, began to hit more and more often. In the third round, Robbie’s pressure turned into a knockout. He hit with right hooks, after which Nick fell, and then added a left uppercut, broke the opponent’s nose. Lawler did not finish off Diaz, but urged him to stand up to continue cutting. However, Nick refused to continue the fight.

Robbie Lawler: “I expected such a fight from him – that he would press and try to break me. I love such fights. I caught him with a few good body punches, but he overlapped really well, dodged to absorb those punches. But I was unforgiving. Knockout? I really love the right check-hook. Nick is very tough, I respect him very much, he motivated me to work in this camp. “

Nick Diaz: “I’m glad I at least gave people the show. I understood that something like this was waiting for me. No excuses. I went through a lot of stress before this fight, because I did not perform for a long time. I don’t even understand how this fight was approved. Robbie was in great shape. I knew that I was already crumbling, and did not want to make it even more trash. “

And one last curious fact: the fight between Diaz and Lawler was designed for five rounds, although it was not even a co-main event of UFC 266. But it was the event thanks to which the Americans could run to buy PPV.

Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (USA, 15-3-1) def. Jairzinho Rosenstruyk (Suriname, 12-3) by unanimous decision.

Blades (No. 4 in the rating) did not take risks in the battle with the most dangerous puncher Rosenstruyk (No. 6 in the rating) and made a bet on what he knows best – to translate and control. Three takedowns and subsequent active actions on the ground were enough to win, but Curtis still grabbed decently – just look at his face. Well, how he withstood the most powerful knee blow is generally amazing.

“In the third round, I already had a hard time seeing with my eye,” Blades said in an Octagon interview. – The plan for the fight was to fight carefully, I did not want to miss the punch again, which I did not see. I understand that this is not what the fans want to see, but I needed a victory. What’s next? Winner or loser in a pair of Ngannu – Gan, Stipe or Jones. “

Flyweight (Women): Jessica Andrade (Brazil, 22-9) def.Cynthia Calvilyu (USA, 9-3) by TKO (Round 1, 4:51).

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (Georgia, 14-4) def.Marlon Moraes (Brazil, 23-9-1) – TKO (Round 2, 4:25).

In the first round, Dvalishvili was knocked down twice, but survived and at the end of the five-minute almost finished the Brazilian drummer with a ground and pound. Everything was decided in the second round, when the Georgian knocked down Moraes with a right cross, controlled on the ground, and then scored. You can read more about the fight here.…

This is Dvalishvili’s seventh victory in a row. In addition, as Nikita Gorshenin revealed, Merab overtook Khabib Nurmagomedov in the number of takedowns in the UFC.

Leaders in the number of successful takedowns in UFC history:

– Georges Saint-Pierre – 90;

– Glayson Tibau – 84;

– Demetrius Johnson – 74;

– Frankie Edgar – 70;

– Clay Guida – 70;

– Nick Lentz – 69;

– Damien Maya – 68;

– Curtis Blades – 65;

– Merab Dvalishvili – 63;

– Khabib Nurmagomedov, Colby Covington, Johnny Hendrix – 61 each.

At the same time, Dvalishvili scored 63 takedowns the fastest in UFC history – and with a large margin. The closest in speed is Demetrius Johnson. He had 63 takedowns after 16 fights in the UFC. Dvalishvili’s – after 9.

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (New Zealand, 20-6) defeated Nasrat Hakparast (Germany, 13-6) by unanimous decision.

Heavyweight: Chris Dakas (USA, 12-3) defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov (Russia, 20-6) – TKO (Round 2, 1:23).

This was Dakas’ fourth fight in the UFC. He won all – and all by knockout (despite the fact that Chris is a jitser). Abdurakhimov, who had not played for two years, was in seventh place in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Probably, now Dakas (10th number of the rating) will take its place.

“I didn’t want to rush things today, it’s a new experience for me to fight in front of such an audience,” Dakas, 31, said in an octagon interview. – I think I finished it twice today. Bonuses of 50 thousand are already becoming a habit for me, and today I should, in theory, be paid two at once. What’s next? There are three options. Stipe, the winner of the Blades – Rosenstruyk pair and the winner of the Volkov-Tybura fight. I will take any of them as rivals. “

Current Longest Early Win streak in the UFC:

– Francis Ngannou – 5 early victories in a row;

– Chris Dakas – 4;

– Tom Aspinall – 4;

– Vicente Luca – 4.

Flyweight (Women): Tayla Santos (Brazil, 18-1) defeated Roxanne Modafferi (USA, 25-19) by unanimous decision.

Lightweight: Jaline Turner (USA, 11-5) defeated Urosh Medic (USA, 7-1) via submission (Round 1, 4:01).

Jalin Turner freou o hype do Uros Medic, que vinha nocauteando todo mundo no primeiro round e perdeu a invencibilidade. UFC, baby. https://t.co/2tCDxvOtZS – Igor Melotto (@MMAmelotto) September 26, 2021

Middleweight: Nick Maksimov (USA, 7-0) defeated Cody Brandage (USA, 6-2) by unanimous decision.

Maximov won the fight in the Dana White’s Contender Series back in November last year, so we can say that his debut in the UFC was delayed. Maximov’s father is Russian. Nick does not speak Russian, but he appreciates his roots and even got a tattoo depicting St. Basil’s Cathedral. Nicholas trains with Nick and Nate Diaz. And today his dream came true – he played in the card, where one of the legendary brothers (Nick) fought.

Nick’s favorite Russian fighter is Fedor Emelianenko. “My opinion is that the peak Fedor would beat any fighter. He is probably the best … One of the best fighters in history is the old-school Fedor, “he told SE on the eve of the fight. But Maksimov is not a fan of Khabib – however, it cannot be otherwise, Nick is from the Diaz team.

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (USA, 9-3) def. Martin Sano (USA, 4-3) – KO (Round 1, 00:15).