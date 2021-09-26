Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Maria Sharapova and others at the 2021 Met Gala afterparty

In the evening of September 13 fashionable “Oscar” – Ball of the Costume Institute Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum was held in New York. The whole world has been waiting for this event for more than two years – the last time the ball thundered long before the pandemic, in May 2019. This time, the star turnout surpassed all imaginable and unimaginable expectations: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Karlie Kloss and Kristen Stewart. There were many debuts in pairs: in particular, for the first time, singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi, as well as singer Rihanna and rapper A $ AP Rocky, appeared on the track at the end of the main part of the event.

After getting acquainted with the new exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum, most of the stars went to the after-party, which was entrusted to Rihanna this year. The paparazzi, albeit with difficulty, managed to photograph some of the guests of the party – Megan Thee Stallion, Winnie Harlow, Billie Eilish, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Lupita Nyongo and others were caught in their lenses on one of the streets of New York …

Photos and videos from the inside were already shared by the celebrities themselves on Instagram. Not without selfies, which at the Met Gala itself are strictly forbidden to do (why – read in our special material). HELLO.RU has collected the brightest moments of the party of the year!