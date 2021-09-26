Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad Coming Soon – New Key Art for Suicide Squade: Kill the Justice League

Company Warner Bros. Games reminded about the upcoming show Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League new animated key art of the game.

The image showcases the four main characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and the Shark King.

Look what we have here …

Tune into DC FanDome 10/16 @ 10:00 am PT to see more. #DCFanDome #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/dGreeK4ToO – Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) September 24, 2021

Recall that the events of the game will unfold in the universe Batman: Arkham and will focus on the mission of the Suicide Squad sent to Metropolis to stop the Brainiac invasion. Actions will take place in an open world, and the enemies will be members of the Justice League who have come under the control of an alien. The debut trailer featured an evil Superman.

The project is being developed by Rocksteady studio with an emphasis on co-op, but it will also be possible to play alone with AI partners.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be unveiled with Gotham khights at the virtual event DC FanDome 2021 which starts 16 october…

Both games are expected to go on sale in 2022. Knights of Gotham will be available on all current platforms (except Switch), while Suicide Squad will only appear on nextgen consoles and PC.

