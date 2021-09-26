Rostov – Akhmat – 1: 2, video, Lystsov’s goal from 40 meters, match review, September 26, 2021, RPL

If Rostov hoped that the resignation Yuri Semin will give a quick effect – it will shake up the team and immediately improve the results, then in vain. Obviously, the reasons for the crisis were not in the work of Semin, under whose leadership the team scored six points in six rounds of the championship. After all, even before the appointment of Palych, the Rostovites, taking into account the last season, lost seven of their last nine matches, having won against Tambov, who had quit playing football.

Acting head coach of Rostov Zaur Tedeev said before the match with Akhmat that he was confident in his players. And he told them about it himself. Obviously the goalkeeper Sergey Pesyakov was the last one from whom Tedeev expected a mistake. But the candidate for the Russian national team missed at the end of a third of the game with the score 0: 0 from about 40 meters. Shot at the central defender “Akhmat” Vitalia Lystsova turned out to be really powerful: well loaded – a real cannon. However, the goalkeeper must parry such balls. Pesyakov seemed to have parried the blow, but it was extremely unsuccessful, and the ball ricocheted from his hands into the goal. Space goal!

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match Premier Twitter account.

It is appropriate to remind that the coach of the goalkeepers of the Russian national team is responsible for the preparation of Rostov goalkeepers. Vitaly Kafanov… On his initiative, Pesyakov was called up to the national team before the matches with Croatia, Cyprus and Malta.

“In the case of Pesyakov’s invitation, of course, the fact that I know him very well, and in such a tight time frame, it is important, affected. In the last championship Sergey made only one gross mistake and helped Rostov to get a lot of points. This year he also plays without mistakes, and the fact that they score is not his fault, ”explained Kafanov.





Why was Maksimenko removed from the national team, but Safonov was returned? Explains Kafanov

But in the expanded squad for the next qualifying meetings of the 2022 World Cup with Slovakia and Slovenia, Pesyakov was not. This means that Kafanov came to the conclusion that Sergei is inferior to the best Russian goalkeepers.

In the second half, “Rostov” also got a penalty kick to his own goal for playing with a hand Pontus Almqvist… Pesyakov jumped to his left corner – Igor Konovalov struck from the “point” to the right.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match Premier Twitter account.

The result of the match in Rostov-on-Don can be called fair. The guests surpassed the hosts both in the number of shots – 15: 9, and in shots on target – 7: 4. Nevertheless, in the second half, Tedeev’s team played enough for a goal. In compensated time Dmitry Poloz hammered his head.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match Premier Twitter account.

Having lost at home, Rostov remained in 15th place. Below – only “Ural”. But the Urals, in case of victory, will catch up with the Rostovites on points.