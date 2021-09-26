“Rostov” lost to “Akhmat” the first match after the resignation of Semin :: Football :: RBC Sport

Vitaly Lystsov and Igor Konovalov scored goals against the Rostov club, the hosts responded with an effective kick from Dmitry Poloz in time compensated for the second half

Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS



Rostov lost to Akhmat in the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting took place in Rostov and ended with a score of 2: 1.

The scoring was opened by Vitaly Lystsov, he struck a powerful blow from outside the penalty area. The goalkeeper touched the ball, but he still ended up in goal. For Lystsov, this is the first goal since the start of the season.

After the break, the ball hit the hand of Rostov’s midfielder Pontus Almqvist. This happened in the home team’s penalty area, so the referee awarded a penalty. The kick from the penalty spot was implemented by Igor Konovalov.

The only goal of “Rostov” was scored by Dmitry Poloz, he managed to distinguish himself in time compensated for the second half.

This is the first match for Rostov after the resignation of the ex-head coach of the team, Yuri Semin. The team played this match under the direction of Zaur Tedeev, who was appointed acting head coach.

In the standings “Rostov” takes 15th place, gaining six points. Since the beginning of the season, the team has won only one victory, having dealt with Nizhny Novgorod (2: 1).

“Akhmat” has risen to the ninth line, the team has 12 points in the asset.