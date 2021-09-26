Rumors about the end of the career of actress Emma Watson are incorrect. “Hermione” remains

February 26, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

British actress Emma Watson’s agent has denied rumors that she has decided to end her acting career. Watson became world famous as Hermione Granger in the popular epic about the young wizard Harry Potter.

On Friday, the British tabloid Daily Mail published information about the actress’s departure from the profession, which her numerous fans picked up on social networks.

They thanked her for Hermione and other roles in the movie and were lamenting that Watson made such a decision at such a young age (she is 30 years old).

The actress’s agent clarified that the Daily Mail misinterpreted his comment that Emma Watson is currently not busy with anything, but that does not mean that she will no longer play.

“Maybe she’s looking forward to a good role. […] She’s lucky that she doesn’t have to go to auditions, she can just choose, “wrote one of Watson’s fans.

On account of Emma Watson about 20 roles in films, shooting in commercials, in music videos and voice acting for cartoons. Her last job was the role of her older sister Meg in the adaptation of the popular novel “Little Women” by American writer Louise May Alcott.

In 2009, she was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actress of the decade.