Russian Grand Prix: five quick conclusions

1. Lando will still win the race

It’s a pity!

Lando Norris deserved to win this race – and if not for the rain, he had every chance to keep Lewis Hamilton at the end. Yes, Mercedes was faster. But it seemed that Lando was in control, leading the peloton before rain hit Sochi Autodrom.

From Russia, Norris is taking the first pole in his career. He could well have taken away the first victory in his career. But he was a little unlucky. Yes, you can scold him for the decision to stay on slicks, but his choice could well have been correct – the weather in Sochi this weekend was unpredictable.

2. Verstappen minimized losses

Yes, Max lost the championship lead. But taking into account the penalty received for replacing the power plant and starting from the last place, finishing second, directly behind Lewis Hamilton, is an excellent result.

It has often been said at Red Bull that the plan for the Monza and Sochi races is not to concede too much to Mercedes. Well, the Bulls did it.

3. Bottas is an average pilot

At the beginning of his performances for Mercedes, Valtteri spoke of his desire to fight for the title. A couple of times it even seemed that one of his versions had at least a minimal chance of this. But no, Lewis has proven over and over again that he is much stronger. But despite this, many said: Valtteri at least represents the perfect number two.

This year we, perhaps, learned that he is hardly capable of this role either. Several times during the season, he found himself in a position where he could help Lewis by holding Max Verstappen behind – and over and over again let him pass without any struggle. Perhaps the most striking example was in Sochi. Mercedes specially changed Valtteri’s engine, sending him to start next to Max – and the Dutchman passed the Finn without any problems already on the sixth lap …

No, this is definitely not the level of the top team.

4. The younger generation is coming

Even leaving out the race of the magnificent Landau, we cannot fail to note a few more cool performances of young pilots.

How do you like George Russell’s next top three in qualifying? His next, already the fourth, finish in glasses? Carlos Sainz’s first row? His podium?

An amazing new generation has grown up in F1.

5. In Sochi, everything is not so bad with overtaking

Everyone seems to be accustomed to the fact that Formula 1 races in Sochi cannot be watched without a cup of coffee, so as not to fall asleep. It’s true: the Russian Grand Prix has been boring in the past. The races turned out to be dull, and most often it was customary to blame Herman Tilke and Sochi Autodrom for this.

But maybe it was just that F1 itself was out of shape? Mercedes’ huge speed advantage over the others left little to no chance for other teams. Their victories seemed easy, and the absence of overtaking complemented the picture.

Nevertheless, Formula 1 in 2021 is in brilliant form, and penalties for replacing engines from some leaders gave additional intrigue to the race. It turned out great!