Russian Grand Prix: Hamilton – Verstappen – Sainz

Cloudy. Rain at the end of the race. Air + 19 … 17C, track + 22 … 21C

Many races after the summer break this year have passed according to an unusual scenario. In Spa, because of the rain, the racers drove only a couple of laps behind the safety car, everything went smoothly in Zandvoort, and both championship leaders left in Monza, and the winning double went to McLaren. The stage in Sochi continued this curious series.

It was dry on Friday, the practice was dominated by Mercedes drivers, and Red Bull decided to replace the power plant in Verstappen’s car in order to serve a fine in Sochi. Max already had a penalty with the loss of three places for a collision with Hamilton in Monza, he could hardly qualify higher than third place with the advantage of Mercedes, which means he would start only sixth – this is how the team explained their decision, providing themselves with motors until the end of the season.

It rained heavily on Saturday morning. In the first half of the day, all sessions were canceled, and before the qualification the sun suddenly came out – and it was possible to spend it on a drying track. Everything was decided in the last minutes when the riders began to switch to slicks.

The first to do this were those who could afford to take risks – and guessed it. Lando Norris took first pole, Carlos Sainz finished second with his best career, and George Russell started third. McLaren, Ferrari and Williams are in the top three – this was not the case with Brazil ’04.

Mercedes and Red Bull Racing were late with changing tires, there was only one lap left, the tires could not be warmed up and there was not enough speed. Hamilton in a hurry made a mistake, hitting the barrier at the entrance to the pit lane, which led to a prolonged hitch. But before that, his lap on intermediate tires before that, he drove the fastest – and eventually started fourth.

Four riders received penalties for replacing the power plants – Latifi, Leclair and Verstappen started the race from the last places of the starting field, and Bottasu was replaced by an internal combustion engine, turbine and MGU-H, he qualified seventh, and started 17th – ahead of this group. Giovinazzi was fined for replacing the gearbox.

The rain qualification allowed riders to choose their tires freely. As a result, Alonso, Perez, Gasli, Bottas, Giovinazzi, Leclair and Verstappen started on Hard, the rest chose Medium.

There were no incidents at the start. Sainz took the lead in the race ahead of Norris. Hamilton lost two positions. Alonso drove off the track. Leclair moved up from 19th to 12th place.

On Lap 2, Hamilton overtook Alonso for sixth place.

Top ten on the 2nd circle: Sainz – Norris – Russell – Stroll – Riccardo – Hamilton – Alonso – Perez – Ocon – Raikkonen.

On lap 3, Verstappen overtook Latifi and ended up behind Bottas.

Sainz and Norris broke away, a dense group of riders gathered behind the third Russell, as well as the tenth Raikkonen. Everyone was using DRS, the difference in speed was not enough for the attack.

On lap 7, Verstappen overtook Bottas for 14th position.

On lap 8, Verstappen overtook Gasli to move up to 13th place.

Leclair attacked Vettel, but drove off the track, passing Verstappen.

Norris attacked the leading Sainz several times and took the lead on lap 14 to lead the race. Verstappen and Leclair were ahead of Vettel.

On lap 13, Stroll changed tires, on lap 14 – Russell, Latifi and Tsunoda, on lap 15 – Mazepin and Sainz – there was a slight hitch when replacing the rear left wheel.

On lap 16, Okon and Raikkonen pit-stop.

Top ten on lap 20: Norris – Riccardo – Hamilton – Perez – Alonso – Verstappen – Leclerc – Vettel – Gasli – Bottas.

On the 21st lap, Schumacher changed the tires, on the 23rd – Riccardo – there was a hitch with the fastening of the front right wheel.

On lap 27, Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel turned into the pits. Lewis rode ahead of Max.

On lap 28, Verstappen overtook Russell for 11th. Norris and Bottas have changed tires.

On the 29th lap, Hamilton overtook Stroll, on the 30th – Sainz and Gasley, moving up to fifth place.

On lap 31, Bottas overtook Giovinazzi for 15th place.

On lap 32, Riccardo and Verstappen overtook Stroll.

Schumacher was ahead of Mazepin in the fight for 19th place, but on the 33rd lap he retired, stopping the car in the pits at the command of the engineer.

On lap 34, Norris overtook Leclerc, who had not been to the pits, Gasley changed tires. On lap 35, Hamilton overtook Leclair, Charles turned into the pits where there was a hitch with the rear left wheel.

On lap 37, Giovinazzi, Perez and Alonso changed tires. Sergio lost a few seconds due to a hitch with the rear right wheel.

On lap 38, Alonso overtook Verstappen for sixth place.

Top ten on lap 38: Norris – Hamilton – Sainz – Riccardo – Perez – Alonso – Verstappen – Stroll – Russell – Ocon.

On lap 39, Leclerc overtook Vettel for 12th place.

Hamilton raised the pace, gradually closing the gap with Norris, but Lando also added, controlling the gap.

On the 40th lap, Leclair overtook Raikkonen, on the 41st – Ocon, on the 42nd – Russell, moving up to ninth place.

On lap 44, Vettel overtook Raikkonen for 12th place. At 45, Perez was ahead of Riccardo, Leclair – Stroll, Leclair – Stroll.

Top ten on lap 45: Norris – Hamilton – Sainz – Perez – Riccardo – Alonso – Verstappen – Leclair – Stroll – Russell.

On the 46th lap it started to rain, which completely changed the further course of the race.

On lap 47, Vettel overtook Russell for 10th place. Hamilton put pressure on Norris, Lando drove off the track, but retained the lead.

On lap 48, Perez overtook Sainz for third place. Vettel – Stroll in the fight for the 9th. Bottas – Raikkonen.

The rain has intensified. Norris was eliminated again, but retained the lead.

Russell, Raikkonen, Bottas, Mazepin switched to intermediate tires. Hamilton and Norris were also called to the pits, but they continued to fight on slicks.

On the next lap, Verstappen, Sainz, Riccardo, Latifi, Stroll and Hamilton switched to intermediate tires. Lewis returned second, retaining the position.

The rain became heavy. The cars that remained on the slicks were sliding. Gasley and Stroll made contact, but continued to move.

On lap 51, Norris was eliminated again. Hamilton drove by, taking the lead.

Lando was the last to change tires and returned only sixth. When entering the pit lane, the car slipped and Lando had to cross the white line, breaking the rules.

Top ten on the 52nd circle: Hamilton – Verstappen – Sainz – Riccardo – Bottas – Alonso – Raikkonen – Norris – Perez – Russell.

On lap 53, Norris overtook Raikkonen for seventh place.

–

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix, having won the hundredth career victory, the fifth in Sochi – and regained leadership in the individual competition.

Starting last, Max Verstappen finished second, minimizing losses. Carlos Sainz climbed to the third step of the podium.

Kimi Raikkonen finished eighth in the race with his best result of the season.

In two weeks the fight will continue at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Race results

Pilot Command Time Speed Pete 1.L. Hamilton Mercedes 1: 30: 41.001 204.940 2 2.M. Verstappen Red bull +53.271 202.953 2 3. K. Sines Ferrari +62.475 202.614 2 4. D. Riccardo McLaren +65.607 202.498 2 5.V.Bottas Mercedes +67.533 202.428 2 6. F. Alonso Alpine +81.321 201.922 2 7.L. Norris McLaren +87.224 201.707 2 8. K. Raikkonen Alfa romeo +88.955 201.643 2 9.C. Perez Red bull +90.076 201.603 2 10.D. Russell Williams +100.551 201.221 2 11.L. Stroll Aston martin +106.198 201.017 2 12.S. Vettel Aston martin +1 circle 201.024 2 13.P. Gasley AlphaTauri +1 circle 199.719 2 14.E. Okon Alpine +1 circle 199.249 2 15. S. Leclair Ferrari +1 circle 198.962 2 16.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo +1 circle 198.067 2 17.Yu Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 circle 197.389 3 18.N. Mazepin Haas +2 laps 196.622 2 19.N. Latifi Williams descent 2

Best circleLando Norris (McLaren) 1: 37.423 (lap 39, 216.096 km / h)

Reasons for retirements

Pilot Command Circles Cause M. Schumacher Haas 32 fur problems

Championship position: Individual

Championship position: Constructors’ Cup