Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone with 6 “AMOLED screen flaunts on renders

In recent days, Internet sources have unveiled high-quality renders of two representatives of the family of future flagship Samsung smartphones – the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 + devices. And now the appearance of the base model Galaxy S22 has been declassified.

The renders of the device are presented by the resource Zouton.com in partnership with the well-known source of leaks @OnLeaks. As you can see, in terms of design, the device is similar to the current Galaxy S21 model.

It is reported that the Galaxy S22 smartphone will receive an AMOLED display measuring 6 inches diagonally. In the center at the top of the screen is a small hole for a selfie camera.

At the back is a triple camera with a vertical arrangement of optical modules. According to rumors, it will include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel unit with wide-angle optics and a 12-megapixel telephoto module.

The dimensions of the device are already mentioned – 146 × 70.5 × 7.6 mm. Weight will be 167 g. If you believe the available information, the equipment will include a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 3700 mAh with support for 25-watt recharge.

Among other things, the USB Type-C port, a fingerprint scanner in the display area, stereo speakers, and support for Qi wireless charging are mentioned. The device will be enclosed in a case with protection against moisture according to the IP68 standard. The official presentation will take place in the first quarter of 2022.