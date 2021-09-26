Sergio Perez Sometimes just unlucky

In Sochi, the Red Bull Racing team earned 20 points. Max Verstappen had a breakthrough from last place to second, Sergio Perez finished the race in ninth place.

Max Verstappen (2nd): “Of course, I accept this result! It’s great to break from last place to second, I didn’t expect that. With all the penalties, we lost far fewer points than we could have, so we can say that we worked very well.

In the last laps it was absolutely necessary to switch to intermediate tires, the track became too slippery. Fortunately, we have chosen the right moment for the pit stop. When you start from the back rows, anything can happen – especially on the first lap, where everyone is trying to win back positions. It is good that I was able to avoid trouble and confidently ran the race. It was not easy to overtake, it was worth getting stuck behind an opponent, the tires began to lose efficiency, but the rain in the last laps helped to break into the top three. “

Sergio Perez (9th): “I applied for the podium, and when it started to rain, I risked continuing on slicks. In the first and third sectors, the track remained dry, and if the rain stopped, those who switched to intermediate tires would lose all chances. It turned out that the decision to stay on slicks a little longer turned out to be wrong.

The rain has intensified, some have gained from this, while others, like me, have lost. I deservedly claimed the podium, even with a hitch at the pit stop, I was able to break into third place, but it so happens that sometimes you just have no luck. The hitch when changing tires was not the fault of any of the mechanics, I even talked to them after the finish to make sure the guys were okay, because they looked very upset.

Our team still earned a lot of points. I am saddened by my result, but I feel that I managed to squeeze everything out of the car that it is capable of, and this will add optimism to me for the next stage in Turkey. “

Christian Horner, Team Leader: “Breaking from twentieth to second place is an impressive achievement. We congratulate Lewis Hamilton on his 100th career win, and for us the second place is perceived as if we won this race. For seven laps before the finish, nothing predicted such a result, and in the rain conditions it was possible both to recoup and lose everything at once.

It was difficult to navigate, to change or not to change the tires, the riders on the track, the situation was more understandable than the engineers in the pit lane, so the decision remained with Max and Sergio. Max chose the right moment and due to this he played a lot of positions, and at first Sergio decided to continue on slicks and lost his position. Well, sometimes someone is more fortunate, someone less. Sergio was not alone in his choice, the guys in front also hoped to get there on slicks, since there was very little time left to the finish line, but this tactic did not work today.

Tracks in Monza and Sochi are traditionally better suited to Mercedes, and it’s good that after these two stages Max is only two points behind Lewis Hamilton. It’s nice that we served the penalty for replacing the motor and managed to earn the podium. The team is very happy to have the opportunity to fight for victory in both championship standings, everything will be decided in the remaining seven races. You need to choose the right strategy, demonstrate an excellent pace, and penalties can play a role at some point. It’s curious to see how things work out.

Last year, with the new asphalt surface, the race in Turkey turned out to be very interesting. Hopefully, after the weekend in Sochi, the limit on bad weather has been exhausted! Today’s result preserves the intrigue in the championship, the battle for the title will be phenomenal! “