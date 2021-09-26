“Shcherbakova lagged behind everyone by two months in preparation. The form is still not the same, but we have already restored the quad flip in training, ”says Daniil Gleichengauz – Figure skating

The choreographer of the group Eteri Tutberidze Daniil Gleikhengauz spoke about the preparation of the skaters for the new season.

– Are you generally satisfied with the form of your wards? Those who are fighting to get to the Olympics.

– Everyone has a completely different shape. Each person is individual, everyone has tournaments at different times and different circumstances, because of which they are in shape or not.

– How relevant is the concept of peak form in figure skating? After all, you don’t have biathlon, you don’t have races every day. Surely the specifics of picking up the peaks is different.

– There is pre-season preparation, and you can already start from it. Further, every day, the form is typed relative to her. The question of her peak – it is not at the beginning of the season, of course. But we really have a completely different sport. Due to travel, competitions, passes, rest, there can be no permanent peak of form.

– Is the situation with Anna Shcherbakova just a physical disability? There are no fours. Or some kind of puberty?

– Your favorite word, yeah.

– Which explains everything easily.

– No, Anya just lagged behind everyone for two months in preparation, she did not skate. A month of rest, a week of training – and a month and a half of rest. Obviously, it was very difficult to get in shape. There was not much time.

At the moment, she already looks better. Of course, the form is still not the same, but we have already restored the quad flip in training. In terms of competitions, we will go to the “beshka” (category “B” tournament – Sports.ru), there we will see if we will go with or without a quadruple. We will decide when ready, – said Gleichengauz.

