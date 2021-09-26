Silent Hill 2 turns 20

Exactly 20 years ago, 24 september 2001 year, Silent Hill 2 first appeared in North America and on Playstation 2, and soon after that it appeared in other regions and at the first Xbox…

The first part was released at the end of the life cycle of the original PlayStation, which limited the possibilities Team Silent in the work on the game (due to technical limitations, it was necessary to create fog covering the city), but the sequel has already been released on PlayStation 2. The expanded team of 50 people, thus, was able not only to work with more powerful equipment, which allowed them to more freely implement their intentions, but also eliminated its shortcomings, taking into account the criticism of the first part. This led to the following: while the first part scored 86 points on Metascore, Silent Hill 2 scored 89 points, which is still a high score to this day.

For the occasion, a fashion brand SuperGroupies announced its latest accessories and apparel collaboration with Silent Hill 2. Items such as watches and jackets inspired by Pyramid Head are available for pre-order from September 24th to October 11th.

You can purchase the following items:

Watch: $ 218 (+ tax)

Coat: $ 230 (+ tax)

Bag: $ 148 (+ tax)

Wallet: $ 118 (+ tax)

The watch and wallet are dark red, reminiscent of the Pyramid Head. In addition, the hour hand of a watch looks like his big ax, and the second hand looks like a spear. The ax looks like an amulet on the bag, and the back pocket lining is a nod to the game’s dog ending. SuperGroupies said the coat, bag and wallet will ship around the end of January 2022. Meanwhile, the watch will be released at the end of February 2022.

The light green lining inside the coat is the same shade as James’s green jacket.