SkyBridge founder named three altcoins with high growth potential

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci in an interview CNBC stated that Ethereum, Cardano and Algorand have high growth potential due to their usefulness. Scaramucci argues that the digital asset market is still in a bullish phase, despite the sharp decline in quotes that occurred on September 7. Then the price of bitcoin in an hour and a half decreased by $ 8.5 thousand and reached $ 42.8 thousand.

“As new digital applications emerge, some of the altcoins such as Algorand, Cardano, or Ethereum will continue to grow because there really are great use cases for them,” explained the founder of SkyBridge Capital.

At the beginning of September, the Ethereum rate for the first time since mid-May reached $ 4 thousand.On September 7, against the background of the collapse of bitcoin, the price of Ethereum decreased to $ 3.3 thousand. On September 9, the largest altcoin by capitalization is traded at $ 3.5 thousand. …

Earlier this month, Cardano hit its all-time high at $ 3. On September 7, the altcoin price dropped to $ 2.28. On September 9, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 2.6. Over the past day, Cardano has risen in price by 12%.

Against the background of a sharp decline in bitcoin, Algorand declined to $ 1.2. On September 9, its price is $ 2.1. Altcoin has risen in price by 36% per day. Algorand is a scalable blockchain focused on building decentralized applications (dApps).

