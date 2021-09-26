Sochi Grand Prix Robert Shvartsman finished third in Formula 2 sprint race, details – September 25, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the current Formula 2 season has only 8 weekends, although it is stretched for 9 months. Expectations between the stages are smoothed out by the number of races: on Saturday and Sunday, the pilots enter the track three times. But in Sochi, this program was also reduced – the rain that had charged in the morning canceled the first sprint.

There was talk that because of the downpour, the whole Saturday is at risk of becoming non-racing, but by lunchtime it cleared up. The start was scheduled for 16:45, but it had to be postponed too. The reason is the UNI-Virtuosi team: on the warm-up lap Felipe Drugovic crashed the car, and his partner Zhou Guangyu turned around and died out. As a result, after putting the track in order, the safety car headed the peloton a little longer than usual and started on the move.

Before Sochi, a Russian Robert Schwartzman was 3rd in the championship and continued to have theoretical chances for the title. 7th in qualifying gave him 4th grid position in the sprint, while the season leader Oscar Piastri started on the 9th.

In the first laps, Robert tried to pass Liam Lawson – the Australian defended himself. Piastri also moved up to 8th position. But restart after leaving Benta Viscala Oscar failed, falling back to 12th place. A couple of minutes later Lawson also left, thanks to which Schwartzman got a place in the top-3. The Russian began to approach Yuri Vips, churned out fast laps, but at some point made a mistake and drove off the track. Because of this, Schwartzman lost 2-3 seconds and ended up third.

Piastri also rushed to recoup, but the distance was not enough – 9th place, which brings 0 points in the sprint. Now in the championship Schwartzman is 30 points behind Oscar – a lot, but everything is real. The main problem is that tomorrow Piastri will start from pole, while Robert will start the race 7th (25 points will be given for the victory). However, rainy weather can bring surprises to absolutely everyone. Schwartzman needs to cling to every chance: he can still get a place in Formula 1, but if he lost the season to his teammate Piastri, then it will be extremely difficult to fulfill the dream.

And finished first in today’s sprint Dan Tiktum, who repulsed all attacks of Vips.

The long race starts tomorrow at 11:20 Moscow time.

