Sony has “fantastic ideas” for future updates to the PlayStation 5 system

Company Sony still has a long list of features that she plans to implement in Playstation 5 through future system updates.

This was announced by the senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment for work with platforms. Hideaki Nishinoin a statement following the September major PS5 update. It unlocked the ability to install SSDs and added other useful changes.

According to Nishino, his team has a long list of “interesting, exciting and fantastic ideas” that they intend to implement in the PlayStation 5. based in part on tracking console user actions PS4 …

“We’ve learned a lot from the PS4 and continue to learn about how players use the system and how games behave,” he explained.

“We know what is the most popular and the most in demand; what features are not being used. So before the PS5 launched, we had a huge list of things we wanted to do. In fact, we dreamed of doing them all. Have we mastered the entire list? I think not yet. But it has interesting, exciting and fantastic ideas. “

“In the meantime, we launched the PS5. So we get a lot of feedback from the community through social media or system telemetry, and also from the media, my family, my friends. We’ve got tons of feedback.”

Sony CEO claims community input is at the heart of PlayStation 5 upgrade decisions and that the company even tweaked the user interface of the set-top box for small groups of users to compare how they use certain features.

“As I said, when I look back at the list of things we need to do, I see that there are so many things. There are many things that users are asking for. But here’s what I want to say in Japanese: I work hard above all these points, and in the future there will only be more of them. I also want to thank the community. We’re not just sketching our desired features onto the board. We try our best to meet the needs of customers. We really want to solve problems with pleasure. This is our core passion. “

