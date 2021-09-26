Space: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The huge and potentially dangerous asteroid Apophis will approach the Earth in a few years, presumably on April 13, 2029, writes the Space.com portal with reference to scientists.

A celestial body 340 meters wide will be at a distance of only 31 thousand from our planet, this is closer than the location of geostationary artificial satellites. The object’s glow will be so bright that about two billion people can see it.

The asteroid will become visible in the Southern Hemisphere as a star that will sweep over Australia, the Indian Ocean and eventually across the equator over Africa.

Researchers previously believed that Apophis could collide with the Earth, even when they found out that there was no threat, they did not rule out that Earth’s gravity would lead to a collision, however, this outcome of events is not confirmed by scientists.

“Apophis belongs to the category of potentially dangerous asteroids – asteroids whose orbits bring them closer to Earth now and in future centuries,” explained Richard Binzel, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

Earlier, amateur astronomers from different countries recorded on camera the moment of the collision of Jupiter with an unknown object. The incident occurred on September 13, when astronomers tracked the shadow of its moon Io across the planet’s surface. At some point, observers saw a bright flash.