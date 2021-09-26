Spartak fans turned their backs to the pitch as a sign of dissatisfaction with the team at the match in Moscow

Spartak fans turned their backs to the pitch in the first minutes of the match against Ufa in Moscow on September 25 in protest against the team’s latest results. This is reported by Spots.ru, “Championship” and other sports publications.

The fans also hung out a banner on the podium with the inscription: “Willlessness is a slur where all good is drowning!”

The Football Themes Telegram channel reports that as a result of their performance, the fans did not see Spartak’s first goal scored in the third minute.

Throughout the first half, Spartak fans sang “Guide out!”, Sports.ru reports. The publication notes that after the goal, the fans chanted: “As much as possible, you ******* [надоели]”.

Spartak beat Ufa 2: 0. “We saw the stands, we, as professionals, did our job, won, after a victory or defeat, we always come up and thank the fans on the stands, as we will continue to do,” the captain of the Moscow club Georgy Dzhikia commented on the behavior of the fans (quoted by TASS).

“If I were in the stands, I would react the same way as the fans. <...> We are responsible for the result ourselves, just as we correct everything ourselves. I would also be unhappy with the result, as well as the fans. If there were a result, there would be no problems, “Spartak midfielder Zelimkhan Bakaev said after the match (quoted by Sport-Express).

Spartak scored 13 points following the meeting and moved up to eighth place in the standings of the Russian championship.

