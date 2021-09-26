“Spartak’s confident victory over Ufa is self-deception. It is more important not to lose crushingly in Naples “

– In connection with this victory, we can say that if Spartak had realized their chances, there would have been a victory over CSKA, and the team would have come close to Zenit, because all the leaders stumble, except for the team from St. Petersburg, but these soothing conversations would be self-deception.

This victory does not change anything globally in the perception of the game, it will only allow Spartak to move slightly away from the bottom lines in the table.

On the eve of a difficult calendar, this victory allowed us to create at least a minimum supply of points.

We see that Spartak is at least confidently outperforming the lower classes of the table. Before that there was a confident victory over Khimki, now – over Ufa. But Lokomotiv suffered with Khimki, and according to the way the second half was played, it should have lost at all.

It will be possible to judge the possible recovery of Spartak by matches with other rivals, as well as by management decisions within the club.