St. Louis beat Minnesota big. Barbashev has a goal and an assist

That night in the United States, an NHL test took place, in which the Minnesota Wild faced the St. Louis Blues away. The meeting ended with a major victory for the hosts with a score of 6: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 4: 1).

The abandoned washers in the “St. Louis” were noted Brandon Saad, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Frolik, a James Neal chalked up a hat-trick. Double scored for Minnesota Adam Beckman…

25-year-old Russian forward Ivan Barbashev in 14 minutes of playing time, he was noted not only with an abandoned puck, but also with an assist. His compatriots and teammates Klim Kostin and Vladimir Tarasenko gave an assist, having spent 12 and 14 minutes on the ice, respectively. The 22-year-old Russian also took part in the match Alexey Toropchenko, who failed to distinguish himself in 15 minutes and 33 seconds on the ice.

Note that one of the main stars of Minnesota did not take part in the match. Kirill Kaprizovwho recently signed an impressive new contract with the club.