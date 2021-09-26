Suicide Squad Key Art: Kill The Justice League

Warner Bros. Games and DC presented the official key art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the eve of DC FanDome next month, where the developers will showcase some gameplay footage for the first time. The poster features four playable characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and the Shark King.

The video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was officially announced with a cinematic trailer during last year’s DC FanDome, and fans hope to see the first footage of the gameplay next month, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham franchise, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s distinctive hero-centric storyline with third-person action to deliver a unique gameplay experience. The game’s original narrative takes place in a highly detailed open-world Metropolis in which four members of a suicide squad take on an impossible mission to save Earth and slay the world’s greatest DC superheroes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Set To Release Globally In 2022 On PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.