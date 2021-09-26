Taktarov appreciated the victory of Usik

According to the first Russian UFC champion, the difference in the class of fighters is obvious

The first Russian UFC champion Oleg Taktarov believes that Alexander Usik deservedly defeated Anthony Joshua in a boxing match for the world heavyweight title. He stated this in a conversation with RBC Sport.

“Sasha kept his feet confidently, moved well and never once allowed Joshua to put himself in an uncomfortable position. Usyk parried all the beginning of attacks, blocked off zones and simply did not give an opportunity to strike, ”Taktarov said.

According to the former UFC champion, at the end of the fight, Joshua began to get “some chances”, but this was not enough to resist the Ukrainian boxer. “Before the start of the meeting, I had small doubts about Usyk’s functional readiness for the entire fight, but he showed excellent form and was ready for another 12 rounds,” Taktarov said.

In addition, he criticized experts who considered the British boxer the favorite of the fight. “People who rated Usik low should return to their main job – delivering pizza, and not go to commentators and experts. The tendril was more technical than Joshua, he moved better. Frankly, just a different class of rivals, ”Taktarov said.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Briton Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision. The fight took place at the stadium of the Tottenham football club in London

According to the results of the 12-round fight, the Ukrainian boxer became the owner of the champion belts according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA, with the prefix “super”), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the International Boxing Organization (IBO) in heavy weight …

For Usik, this victory was the 19th in 19 fights in his professional career. Anthony Joshua had 26th fight and suffered the second defeat of his career.