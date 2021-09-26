Tatyana Tarasova: “It’s not a fact that such a figure skater as Sasha Trusova will appear in our century”

Tatiana Tarasova

17-year-old Trusova has long been nicknamed the Russian rocket, but she is let down by the inconstancy of the skates – she can give out a clean performance of five quadruple jumps (quads) in training and … fail everything in competitions. Back on September 12 in Chelyabinsk, during the selection for the Games in Beijing, she shot by showing a program with five quads. Later, Sasha was waiting for a series of, albeit winning, but not the most successful performances in her career.

On the 15th, she went to a tournament in the United States, where she performed three quads and fell during the rental, but still won. Success in America did not stop her, and on September 23, Sasha took part in the Russian Cup, which takes place in Syzran. In the short program fthe sparkling girl perfectly coped with difficult elements, but fell on a triple axel. Despite the mistakes, she remained among the strongest and took first place. And a little later she withdrew from the free program.

The whole world and the best figure skating experts are watching Trusova’s career: many are wondering whether Sasha will be able to cope with the excitement and consolidate her success. The athlete did not leave indifferent the legendary coach of Russia Tatyana Tarasova.

Trusova conquered the audience with a performance in Chelyabinsk

“She is a unique girl, outstanding. There is no such thing in the world and never has been. It is not a fact that such a figure skater as Sasha Trusova will appear in our century, ”Tatyana Anatolyevna said in an interview with Elena Vaytsekhovskaya.

Tarasova does not see anything strange in the fact that the athlete started the new season with failures – everyone makes mistakes, especially in figure skating it is physically impossible to be in perfect shape at every stage. And the quality of performance can always be brought to purity and automatism by hard training.

The master of sports and a recognized coach believes that Trusova has every chance of winning: “Sasha goes to the absolute maximum in the Olympic season. It seems to me that the jumps in her program are very well placed, and this is the main thing. So this free one just needs to be rolled. And so that the rest of the rivals, going on the same ice with Sasha, understood that they can only fight for the second place.

