The authors of Medieval Dynasty shared a game development plan – Igromania

Polish studio Render cube released its medieval life simulator from early access Medieval Dynastywell received by the players: the game is getting very positive feedback in Steam… And, according to the developers, about 600 thousand copies of the game have been sold so far, and another 850 thousand players have added the game to their wishlist.

The creators of Medieval Dynasty plan to repeat the success Green hell: The project showed the greatest sales after leaving Early Access, namely after the release of the cooperative mode. At the moment, Green Hell has a circulation of more than 5 million copies.

The studio has already shared its immediate plans for how it is going to develop and expand its game. The developers will add a third-person view for those who experience negative sensations when moving. We will also be given more opportunities to decorate our home and village.

Among the buildings will be windmills and new pets. There will be more interactions with the heirs, including special quests. There will also be more armor, emblems, shields and other equipment.

This year, Render Cube received all rights to Medieval Dynasty, including source code and portability. And the console release has already been announced, but the developers have not yet named the exact list of platforms.

Medieval Dynasty is currently available on PC and sold in all major stores. It can also be seen by subscribers Xbox Game Pass…