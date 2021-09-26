the company intends to become a leader in the global smartphone market

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun (pictured) has shared plans for the development of the smartphone business. The Chinese company intends to further strengthen its position in the global market.

According to Counterpoint Technology Market Research estimates, 323.1 million smart cellular devices were sold globally in the second quarter of this year, which is 17% more than in the same period of 2020. The leader is the South Korean giant Samsung, which controls about 18% of the industry. Xiaomi was able to move up to second place, ahead of Apple: their shares were 16% and 15%, respectively.

It is noted that in the period from April to June inclusive, Xiaomi sold more than 52 million smartphones. For the first time, according to the results of the quarter, this company took the second place in the ranking of the leading players in the world market.

As Mr. Jun has now stated, Xiaomi intends to become the leader in the smartphone market. Moreover, the company is going not only to take the first place, but also to keep it for a long time.

Analysts say Xiaomi’s results will largely depend on its success in markets outside of its native China. In addition, experts point out the need to simplify the labeling scheme for the company’s devices.