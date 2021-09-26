The director of “Sambo-70” entrusted the show to Medvedeva and joked to Zagitov: “Zhenya has better diction.”

Zhenya Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova

In Moscow, the significant date was celebrated by the sports school “Sambo-70”, where the pupils of Eteri Tutberidze study. The celebration was not without star graduates: 21-year-old Medvedeva held the event, and 19-year-old Zagitova came to the event as a guest.

In fact, the institution celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, but then it was not possible to hold the holiday on a grand scale due to the pandemic, so the management decided to postpone the ceremonial part a year later. It was planned that a concert by Medvedev and Zagitov would be held, but, apparently, at the last moment something went wrong, and Alina was seen only in the auditorium. Sambo wrestler and TV presenter Alexander Bely made up a couple of Zhenya on stage.

The director of the sports center Renat Laishev explained why this happened. He unflatteringly spoke about the oratorical qualities of Zagitova, they say, against her background, Medvedev looks more advantageous: “Alina did not lead, because they decided that there should be a man and a woman. And Zhenya’s diction is better than Zagitova’s. She is a Moscow girl. “

Evgenia Medvedeva and Alexander Bely

Zhenya chose a gorgeous red dress for the celebration and looked very impressive. True, it cannot be said that the athlete felt at ease – she read almost every word from a piece of paper, but pronounced the text confidently.

do not missForbidden topic: Alina Zagitova refused to talk about Evgenia Medvedeva

Many sports stars gathered at the celebration. As guests arrived at the Kremlin Palace of Congresses Olympic champions Svetlana Khorkina and Svetlana Zhurova, Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Victoria Listunova, bronze medalist of Athens 2004 Dmitry Nosov and others.

The concert program included performances by the Samotsvety group, Renat Ibragimov, Sergei Mazaev, Oleg Gazmanov and Pelageya. And the solemn end of the holiday was accompanied by the song Million voices performed by Polina Gagarina.

Director of “Sambo-70” Renat Laishev

After Medvedeva’s words, the operator constantly translated the camera to Zagitova, who was sitting in the auditorium – Alina did not look very pleased

Based on materials from m.sports.ru

Photo: Legion-Media, footage of a live broadcast of the holiday on the YouTube channel of the Sambo-70 school