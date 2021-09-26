The EKSA E910 wireless headset uses the 5.8GHz frequency band

EKSA has announced the E910 headset with wireless connection to a computer. The novelty is suitable for playing games, negotiating and listening to music with high quality.

The device belongs to the overhead type. 50 mm radiators are used, providing a reproducible frequency range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The retractable boom houses a unidirectional microphone.

Data exchange with a PC is carried out via a transceiver with a USB interface. It operates in the 5.8 GHz frequency range, not 2.4 GHz like most similar devices. This is said to improve data transfer rates, eliminate latency and eliminate interference from other wireless equipment.

The novelty supports 7.1 virtual surround sound. ENC noise cancellation enhances voice quality during negotiations.

The cups have physical controls. The claimed battery life on one recharge of the 1200 mAh battery reaches 10 hours. Charging is carried out via the USB Type-C port.

The headset can function in wired mode with connection via a standard 3.5 mm jack. This allows the headphones to be used with game consoles, smartphones, etc. The price is about $ 90.