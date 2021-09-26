The European team with Rublev and Medvedev won the Laver Cup ahead of schedule

Having won in doubles in the first match of the third game day of the Laver Cup, the Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev and the representative of Germany Alexander Zverev brought the European team an early victory in the tournament.

According to the rules of the competition, on the third day, 3 points are awarded for a victory. There are three matches left on the schedule. If the rest of the world team wins three victories, they will score only 9 points. At the same time, after the victory of Rublev and Zverev, the European team wins with a score of 14-1. Thus, 9 points will not change the final Laver Cup result.

For the European team, this is the fourth victory in four tournaments held. The Laver Cup has been held since 2017, but the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video can be viewed at Laver Cup Twitter page… Video rights reserved by TRIDENT8 dba Laver Cup and Eurosport.

In 2021, two Russian tennis players played for the first time as part of the European national team – Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. German Alexander Zverev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Norwegian Kasper Ruud and Italian Matteo Berrettini played in the same team.