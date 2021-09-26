The game “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is transferred to the Unreal Engine 5 – remaster video

Action adventure based on the movie “Harry Potter And The Chamber of secrets“was released back in 2002, and over the past 19 years the graphics of the game are completely outdated. The modder under the nickname FakeFace decided to refresh the project. Unreal Engine 5…

The fan-made remaster of Chamber of Secrets uses assets from the original game, so you shouldn’t expect better 3D models or overhauled visuals. However, FakeFace has improved animations and introduced a number of additional effects, including ray tracing and a new weather system.

At the moment, the project is at an early stage of development and so far consists of only one level with basic game mechanics. In addition, judging by the description under the rollers, the game will not repeat the original word for word and will offer its own story with familiar characters and locations …

“This is a beta version of my fan game Magic Within on Unreal Engine 5. It is based on characters from Harry Potter. Many years ago I tried to create a game, but I didn’t have any special programming skills. Now I want to try again. So if you want to help me with this project, then you can always leave a comment about what the plot should be. Please note that I am still studying [систему визуального скриптинга] Unreal Engines Blueprint “.

More videos are available on the developer channel…

Next year on PC and consoles Hogwarts Legacy – An open-world RPG set in 1800s Hogwarts, well before the events of Fantastic Beasts and the original Harry Potter.

