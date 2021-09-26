The government will support the application to host the Futsal World Cup in Russia

The Ministry of Sports will support the application of the Russian Football Union to host the FIFA World Cup (FIFA), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS. On September 25, at a meeting with the leaders of the parties that passed to the State Duma, President Vladimir Putin suggested that they consider holding another World Cup in Russia.

Russia hosted the 2001 European Futsal Championship, the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Seven matches of Euro 2020 took place in St. Petersburg. This year Russia hosted the Beach Soccer World Cup.

“The government, represented by the Ministry of Sports, will support the application of the Russian Football Union to host the Futsal World Championship in the country, which, I am sure, will be organized at a high level,” said Mr. Chernyshenko. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Russia has an excellent infrastructure, which is being expanded on behalf of the President.

“Russia is ready to host as many international competitions as possible, confirming its status as a leading world power, restoring and expanding ties and positions in the world sports community,” said Dmitry Chernyshenko. According to him, Russia gets a positive effect from the holding of competitions and tournaments, not only from an economic, but also from a social point of view.

At the end of 2020, the government adopted the Strategy for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports until 2030. It replaces a similar program that has been in effect since 2010. According to the document, until 2024, Russian teams at major tournaments, including the Olympics, are only required to get into the top eight.

Read more in the publication “Kommersant” “Russian sport added ten years.”