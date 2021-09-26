The head of the UFC praised the arrest of the organization’s best fighter with the phrase “no longer shocking”

Dana White stated that Las Vegas is not suitable for John Jones. “This guy has a lot of demons,” he added.

UFC President Dana White Tells ESPN He Was Not Surprised By The Arrest

the leader of the rating of the best fighters of the organization, regardless of the weight category, American John Jones for domestic violence.

“It’s hard to bring it to Las Vegas. This city doesn’t suit John Jones. It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring it here, it’s almost expected. We can’t even invite him to Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induce him into the Hall of Fame. This is problem. This guy has a lot of demons, ”White said.

Jones was arrested Friday on charges of domestic violence with battery and vehicle assault. He posted a bail of $ 8 thousand, on Saturday the athlete must appear before a judge. The fighter arrived in Las Vegas for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

These are not the fighter’s first problems with the police. In 2015, a pregnant woman was injured in an accident with his participation, and Jones left the scene. Illegal drugs were also found in his car. As a result, he received an 18 month suspended sentence and lost his UFC light heavyweight title.

In March 2020, he was charged with drunk driving and careless handling of firearms. As a result, Jones spent four days under house arrest, he was also assigned 48 hours of community service and compulsory 90-day outpatient treatment.

Jones, 34, had 28 fights in MMA with 26 victories and one defeat. Another fight was declared invalid. He fought his last fight on February 8, 2020, defeating Dominic Reyes.