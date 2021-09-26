The history of the main Premier League derby, in which Arsenal and Tottenham play

London’s Arsenal and Tottenham will meet tonight – and there is no doubt that the derby will be held in an atmosphere of mutual hatred. London has always had a lot of football clubs: now, for example, there are seven of them only in the Premier League. But why exactly the meetings between Arsenal and Tottenham are particularly intolerant?

The fact is that the very history of the formation of Arsenal as a serious team is based on the fight against Tottenham and strikes on a neighbor.





The move that changed everything

The origins of Arsenal, starting with its name, nickname and emblem, are inextricably linked with the Royal Arsenal in Woolwich, founded in the 15th century and existed until 1994. At the dawn of its history, the club was called Woolwich Arsenal and played home matches in Woolwich, which had nothing to do with North London. Even now it is the southeast of the metropolis, and when Arsenal was founded, Woolwich was generally a separate settlement.

It was the club’s status from the suburbs that severely constrained Arsenal in the early years of its existence. A big name, almost royal status is great, but the team did not have a normal home. The first matches were played on the field near the arms factory, where real gunners also conducted exercises. It is not surprising that it was pitted with ruts.

With the emergence of a large number of rivals in London (Arsenal itself was founded in 1886, West Ham in 1895, Chelsea in 1905), the club had problems with attendance, and in 1910 it even went through bankruptcy proceedings. A businessman saved him from disbandment Henry Norris…

Norris decided to build a new stadium for Arsenal – and chose the Highbury area in north London as the optimal location. It was only possible to lease land at St. John’s College, and the president had to initially agree to a ban on selling “intoxicating drink” (ie alcohol) during matches – but in the context of the North London derby, it is much more important that just four miles from the stadium under construction ” Highbury “has stood for a long time Tottenham stadium.

Not that Tottenham have played in North London since they were founded, but they opened White Hart Lane back in 1899. The victory in the FA Cup – 1900/1901 – came in handy to win the audience, and by the time the famous rival moved, Spurs were planning to simply huddle a large audience. The very fact of the appearance of noisy neighbors angered the old-timers of North London – especially since Arsenal was a quite comparable force. The FA Cup is, of course, a pleasant thing, but Spurs made their debut in the major league only in 1909. Arsenal, on the other hand, began playing in the elite five years earlier, flew out only due to bankruptcy – and built Highbury clearly not for performances on the periphery.

How to reach the big leagues from fifth place

The First World War rather fueled the confrontation than cooled it. There was no regular season in England, but the teams played various minor tournaments all the time – and of course, the nearest neighbor was usually the most common sparring partner. And immediately after the war, an event thundered that made Arsenal and Tottenham enemies forever.





The last championship before the war, Tottenham finished in last place in the Major League. Arsenal finished fifth in the second division. It would seem that we are waiting for the North London derby in the minor league? But after the war, the Football League decided to expand the major league from 20 teams to 22, determining the two lucky ones by voting among the representatives of the clubs of the two professional leagues.

Here it is necessary to clarify that Norris was more than just some kind of businessman. Construction magnate, politician, sir – he and the team so easily moved from one end of the city to the other, because he had a lot of influence (if there was some ordinary clerk in his place, the league would simply forbid him). The war only increased the influence of Norris: three artillery brigades were collected with his money, he received the honorary rank of colonel and was elected to parliament.

And he undertook to prove that fifth in the league should not impede Arsenal’s promotion in the tower. The Gunners’ competitors were Chelsea and Tottenham, who finished the last two in the pre-war first division, and Barnsley and Wolverhampton, who finished 3-4th in the second division. Derby and Preston, top two in the minor league, were promoted under all circumstances.

Norris simply made Chelsea an accomplice, assuring that with the right vote, both would be in the elite. In negotiations with other clubs, he officially used two arguments: 1) Arsenal have a huge fan base – and since the money from ticket sales is split between two, it would be more useful for each member of the major league to have an extra rival from the capital; 2) Since Arsenal are playing in London, the provincial guests will be able to have a more fun weekend on the next round.

The word “official” in the last sentence is spelled for a reason. For all the vastness of the history of English football, it is this promotion from fifth place that has the right to claim to be considered the most dishonest decision.

It was rumored that the Liverpool chairman, who voted for Arsenal, was soon able to buy a house in Wimbledon for a cheap price. And this deal was offered to him by Henry Norris’ real estate agency. The media also talked about banal bribes to representatives of other clubs. Of course, they failed to prove anything. One thing is certain: the representatives of the two leagues voted for one club from North London and against the other, agreed with the arguments that the first of them plays in London – as if forgetting that the second is playing there.

Tottenham’s revenge and feud forever

Tottenham returned to the first division the following year, and in 1921 won the second FA Cup. But, of course, he did not forget such an insult and did not forgive. The North London Derby began to take place in an atmosphere of hatred that is now difficult to even imagine. For example, in 1922, after two Arsenal players injured their rivals, they themselves were incapacitated … Tottenham fans who threw various objects at the players.

Tottenham eventually knocked out Norris himself. In 1928, Tottenham fought for survival again. And Arsenal, who finished in the top half of the table, quite unexpectedly lost in their field to two rivals of Tottenham: Portsmouth and Manchester United. The president was accused of ordering his team to lose in order to drain a competitor. And although nothing has been proven, Norris was forbidden to engage in football activities. At some point, he simply lost his vigilance: he paid the players a gray salary, transferred part of his club’s income to his accounts.

Arsenal never won a single title under Norris and came into the possession of the Hill Woods, who were a little short of 100 years at the head of the London grandee. Peter Hill-Wood, the third representative of the dynasty on the board of directors, also hired Arsene Wenger, and retained formal power until 2013. Ironically, Tottenham’s trip only served Arsenal well: without the very authoritarian Norris, coach Herbert Chapman was able to open up, leading Arsenal to two championships and developing a revolutionary double-vest scheme.

Since that time, the eternal rivals managed to change even the stadiums, but hatred still lives on. Upon learning of the terrorist attack on the Togo national team during the African Cup, Arsenal fans shout to Adebayor that he should have been in the place of the victims. They also imitate the hiss of gas chambers, hinting at the Jewish origin of many Tottenham fans. Spurs do not remain in debt and call Arsene Wenger the father of Adam Johnson – perhaps the most despised football player of our time, convicted of child molestation.

Almost never clashing in a battle for titles, Arsenal and Tottenham still present viewers with more and more episodes of an endless series based on hatred for each other. A cheeky move right under the nose to Tottenham and a possible scam with a place in the elite forever divided the population of North London into two parts: red and white and black and white. Of course, Charlie Norris pursued personal interests, but he unwittingly presented English and world football with one of the most interesting and vivid confrontations.