The Last of Us Day 2021: Sony and Naughty Dog Reveal New Content and Merch for PlayStation Exclusive Fans

Company Sony and studio Naughty dog introduced new content and merchandise for the game in honor of The Last of Us Day.

By new content, the developers, as it turned out, meant a musical mini-album. The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities featuring five official covers, prepared to promote the game and the game itself, by Ashley Johnson (Ellie), Troy Baker (Joel) and guitarist Chris Rondinella.

Tracklist :

Future Days – Troy Baker

True Faith – Ashley Johnson and Chris Rondinella

Through The Valley – Ashley Johnson & Chris Rondinella

Take On Me – Ashley Johnson and Chris Rondinella

Wayfaring Stranger – Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker

The album will be available in both iTunes, Spotify and on all the world’s major streaming sites, as well as a limited edition vinyl from the company Mondo by price 25 dollars… Pre-orders for the album are already open.

Besides, Naughty Dog announced a new collaboration with Dark horse, within which a limited-edition collectible figurine will be released Joel with a guitar from The Last of Us: Part II … The figurine is 35.5 cm high and has rich detail. You can buy it only by pre-ordering through the company’s website until October 29. The cost is 200 dollars… Deliveries to customers are scheduled for May-July 2022.

Also in the online store Playstation gear (not available in Russia) a new assortment of The Last of Us merchandise has appeared, including a waxed canvas backpack, an insulated rain jacket, new straps and picks for guitars, guitars themselves and more.

Finally, until September 28 at PS Store there is a 50% discount on The Last of Us: Remastered and The Last of Us: Left Behind…

