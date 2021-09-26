The legendary Waffenträger returns to World of Tanks / News / Overclockers.ua

A year ago, World of Tanks developers launched the Last Waffenträger game mode for two weeks. Thanks to the novelty and asymmetrical gameplay, the activity was well received by the players. This year we will see the continuation of the “Return of the Waffentrager” mode with new features and rewards. The event starts on September 27th and runs through October 11th inclusive.

Battles will take place in 7×1 format on one of three adapted maps: Murovanka, Siegfried Line or Steppe. According to the plot, the main antagonist Max von Krieger has been working on an improved combat vehicle – Blitzträger auf E 110 for the whole last year.

On the other hand, Alliance scientists have created three new Resistor tanks, Thunderbolt and Foudre, based on the Object 140, M48A5 Patton, and Bat.-Châtillon 25 t level 10 linear vehicles, respectively.

Each team has its own task. The Hound Squad must turn off the protective energy shield Blitzträger auf E 110 and destroy this formidable machine within a certain time. The Engineer must destroy the Hound squad or hold out until the allotted time expires.

To enter the battle on Blitzträger auf E 110, you need a key. It can be earned in battles in a game event. Also, the keys come as a gift with sets that will appear in the Premium Shop with the start of the mode.

By playing on the side of Max von Krieger, you can earn special keys “Engineer Starter”. They provide the opportunity to launch the Engineer’s Portal with valuable rewards, including premium Tier VIII vehicles, unique 3D styles, and more.

A particularly valuable reward will be the all-new American Tier VIII Astron Rex 105 mm Premium Medium Tank. It will be guaranteed to be obtained from the Astron Rex Portal, or most likely from the Engineer’s Portal.

At the start of the battle, the Blitzträger auf E 110 will be protected by an almost impenetrable energy shield. While he is active, there is no point in shooting at von Krieger’s brainchild. From time to time, at certain points on the map, Sentinels under the control of AI will appear, which will help the Engineer.

After the destruction of the Sentinels, a plasma charge remains, it must be picked up and delivered to the generators – indestructible power plants that appear in different parts of the map, each time changing their location. They support the Engineer’s protective shield.

The Hounds collect and use the plasma to overload the generators, thus temporarily disabling the Engineer’s shield. Overloading the generator with the Hounds works in a similar way to capturing a base in Random Battles. The more cars in the circle, the faster it happens.

As soon as the Blitzträger auf E 110 is left without a shield, the Hounds will have a temporary “window” to deal full damage to it. Don’t forget to use the unique combat abilities of your vehicles.

Overloading the last fourth generator will permanently disable the shield on von Krieger’s machine. Use this to permanently destroy the Blitzträger auf E 110. If the Blitzträger is not destroyed after the allotted time, von Krieger will win.

A source:

World of tanks