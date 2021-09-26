The ninth round of the Russian Football Championship will continue with three matches – 09/26/2021

A source: RIA News”

Dynamo Moscow will host Rubin Kazan. The meeting will take place at VTB-Arena and will start at 14:00 Moscow time. The arena is allowed to fill up to 30% of the total capacity, which is 25,716 people.

Dynamo is in third place in the RPL standings, gaining 16 points in eight games, Rubin with 14 points is in fifth position. The blue and white won two victories in the last two games – in the group stage match between Betcity and the Russian Cup, the team won away from Stavropol Dynamo (6: 0), and in the last round of the RPL they beat Sochi (1: 0) … “Rubin” in the last game of the championship at home lost to the St. Petersburg “Zenith” (1: 3), before that the Yekaterinburg “Ural” won at home (4: 0).

Dynamo captain goalkeeper Anton Shunin and defender Diego Laxalt, who missed the game against Sochi due to injuries, will definitely not play in the match with Rubin. As the head coach of blue and white Sandro Schwartz said at a press conference, the participation of midfielders Arsen Zakharyan and Sebastian Shimansky is still in question. Midfielder Georgy Zotov will miss the match at Rubin due to the busting of cards, also striker Alexander Zuev and defender Philip Uremovich may not play due to injuries. Rubin will play without head coach Leonid Slutskiy, as he was sent off in the match against Zenit (1: 3).

The previous match between the teams in Moscow ended with the victory of Rubin, on September 13, 2020 Kazan won away with a score of 1: 0. The last meeting also ended with the victory of the Kazan team, they won with a score of 2: 0. Dynamo won the last time on November 9, 2019, in Kazan the blue and white were stronger with a score of 1: 0.

“Rostov” after the departure of Semin

“Rostov” will play at home with Grozny “Akhmat”, the game will start at 16:30 Moscow time. Rostovites with 6 points after eight games occupy the penultimate, 15th place in the RPL standings. The Grozny club is in 11th position with 9 points.

On Saturday, Yuri Semin left the post of head coach of Rostovites, on August 4, he replaced Valery Karpin in this post. Under the leadership of Semin, “Rostov” played six matches in the RPL, as well as one in the Russian Cup. Rostov managed to achieve victory only in the championship game against Nizhny Novgorod (2: 1) on August 22. Zaur Tedeev has been appointed acting head coach of Rostov.

The last match between the teams ended with the victory of “Akhmat” with a score of 1: 0, the Grozny club won an away victory in the Russian Cup match. At the same time, the Rostovites won the last game of the championship, on December 13, 2020, the team won with a score of 1: 0. Midfielder Bernard Berisha will definitely not play for Akhmat, the player’s recovery after shoulder surgery will take about three months.

Sochi will play away against Krasnodar, the game will start at 19:00 Moscow time. The previous match between the teams ended with a 3: 1 away victory for Sochi residents; on May 1, 2021, the team won the championship. The last victory of Krasnodar is dated July 27, 2019, when the Krasnodar team won the RPL match with a score of 3: 0 at home.

Sochi, with 15 points after eight matches, is fourth in the RPL standings. Krasnodar is in seventh position with 13 points. The meeting will be missed by the head coach of Krasnodar residents Viktor Goncharenko, who was disqualified for two matches for insulting an official during the meeting against Akhmat (2: 0).