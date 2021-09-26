“The team was leaning towards a pit stop, I decided to stay on the track – I thought it was the right decision,” says Lando Norris – Auto

McLaren pilot Lando Norris summed up the results of the Russian Grand Prix, taking the main blame for the decision to stay on the track at the end of the race and not switch to intermediate tires.

Because of this decision, Norris lost the victory in the race, finishing the race only in seventh position.

“I don’t even know where to start. I am very upset, you can say devastated. We decided to stay on the track and do not deny it. The decision turned out to be wrong – and in the end I myself made this decision on a par with the team. The team was more inclined to make a pit stop, but I decided to stay on the track. This is my decision – I thought it was correct.

I do not think that what has happened today will change anything globally. In the sense that I was confident in my ability to win the race before. I don’t think my confidence will be shaken in any way by what happened. It’s just a little bittersweet at the missed opportunity.

It seemed to me that I did everything I could, even when at the end of the race it became very difficult. I made a couple of mistakes, but still kept Lewis behind, I even managed to break away a little. In principle, I drove almost perfectly a couple of laps before Lewis went to the pits, the tires worked fine, and I was told that the intensity of the rain should not change. It is clear that if this were the case, our decision would be correct. But in the end, of course, there was much more water on the track than the team expected.

When there are only two laps to go and you are leading by 20 seconds, you are probably less inclined to make aggressive decisions. We did what we thought was necessary, and I’m glad of that. Yes, in the end the decision turned out to be wrong, but up to this point the guys have worked great. I am satisfied with absolutely everything, except for one decision – which we will definitely reconsider in order to avoid such mistakes in the future, ”said Norris.

