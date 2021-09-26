“The tendril has proved that he is great. In moments, Joshua seemed completely helpless. “

Murat Gassiev’s coach Vitaly Slanov shares his impressions of the fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua. Usyk won by unanimous decision and became the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF World Heavyweight Champion.

Alexander Usik, Ukraine, 34 years old. Statistics in the professional box: 19 wins (13 KOs), 0 losses. Olympic champion 2012 (up to 91 kg).

Anthony Joshua, UK, 31 years old. Statistics in the professional box: 24 wins (22 KOs), 2 losses. Olympic champion 2012 (over 91 kg).

– I am impressed with the work of Usyk – both on his feet and serial production, – says Slanov. – Throwing so many heavyweight punches, moving around so much … A great boxer, of course. My opinion is that the judges were too supportive of Joshua. Close rounds played in his favor. And so the battle was one-sided. We can say that there are two rounds left for Joshua. If you wanted to, you could add one more. And, most likely, Usyk shook him in the third round. I was rooting for Usyk, I thought that he would win if he didn’t lose in the first rounds, but his advantage was huge. Joshua barely got it. The fight could have ended with his early defeat.

I expected the fight to be more competitive. At the same time, I was sure that Joshua would not win this fight in terms of points. Nevertheless, the Usik class is higher. He has very fast legs. Such fast legs in the entire history of heavyweight were only a few – Mohammed Ali, Evander Holyfield, several other people. And Joshua, for all his level, on his feet was inferior to Usik – in mobility, in a sense of distance. Usyk proved that he is a great boxer.

How did Usyk surprise you? I didn’t expect him to take such risks. Thought he’d be more circumspect. And he, winning the battle, still risked, added. Look at the spurt he did in the last round – in the last seconds! He won, he could not risk it, but he went all-in, went to finish. It was also possible to miss there – Joshua is a powerful, tough fighter. So Usyk is handsome. I will say it again: Alexander proved that he is a great fighter.

In moments, Joshua seemed completely helpless. It’s one thing to skip from Ruiz and fall – in the heavyweight division, anyone can fall. And here … Of course, I did not expect such a level of declassing.

Usyk against Fury? Much depends on the form of Tyson. He can be in great shape – as in a fight against Klitschko, and sometimes not very much. The tendril can beat anyone. Tyson Fury, I believe, is a much higher level boxer than Joshua. But Usyk, with his boxing intellect, can prepare and adapt to any opponent. I would like to see this fight.

Usyk has made progress in the three years since the fight against Murat (in July 2018 Usyk defeated Gassiev by unanimous decision in the final of the World Boxing Super Series and became the undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight division. – Approx. “SE”). Especially after the fight with Chisora ​​- he probably changed his training, conducted an analysis. And Chisora ​​is a more uncomfortable opponent for Usyk than Joshua, who has an academic style.

It is difficult to say whether Murat will be able to defeat such a Usyk. But I hope this fight will take place someday. It will be a good fight. Murat is much stronger than Joshua. And he hits harder than Joshua. The ring will show everything. The main thing is for Murat to be in order, to approach the fight without injuries. There were many moments before the Super Series finals. There was an injury, the weight was hard, it was problematic. There were problems in preparation. In any case – Usyk then became the champion, dominated. Let’s hope that their second fight will take place and will be more competitive.

When is Murat’s next fight? We were told to prepare for November.