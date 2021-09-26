Toto Wolf: Verstappen made life easier for us

Mercedes chief Toto Wolf finally saw his driver Lewis Hamilton take his 100th Formula 1 victory in a crazy race in Sochi. The Austrian said that initially the Formula 1 champion was not going to switch to intermediate tires, but when Mercedes saw that Max Verstappen went to the pit stop, the decision was made quickly.

“We are witnessing an incredible career. 100 race wins … that’s just amazing, ” said Wolf in an interview with Sky sports… “Today and another day it will be on all the news and on all lips, but only after many years will we really realize that we were a part of it.”

On lap 46, the first raindrops fell on the Sochi track. Hamilton at that moment had just caught up with his leading compatriot and did not plan to stop, but the weather forecast and his main rival changed the plans of the Briton.

“I think it would be very difficult to overtake Norris because we tried our best to do it with Riccardo, even with DRS in mind. Our Rich, who is in charge of the weather forecast, was adamant that rain was coming. It really started to drizzle, but only half of the track was wet. Then we realized that we needed a pit stop, and had it. Of course, we basically do the opposite compared to Verstappen, but he switched to intermediate tires and thus simplified our decision, ”explained the Austrian.

