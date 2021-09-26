Tursynbayeva apologized for her mother’s words about the erroneous decision to play for Kazakhstan

Silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship Elizabeth Tursynbaeva commented on the words of her mother that the decision to represent Kazakhstan at international tournaments was wrong.

“I have said this more than once, but I want to say again that I am infinitely grateful to the National Olympic Committee, the leadership of the Kyzylorda region, the Ministry of Sports and Culture for their support throughout my career. I am doing well and it was a great honor for me to represent Kazakhstan on the world stage.

I apologize for the words of my mother if they hurt someone badly. Unfortunately, we are now separately, she is in Moscow, and I am in Kazakhstan. I didn’t control the whole situation. It happens. I love her anyway, no matter what.

She is now, perhaps, worried that she said too much. She is a very open person, she says what she thinks, what she feels. We do not think and feel everything in the same way, we are separate individuals. We think differently. Everyone has the right to express their opinion. If you have not been in someone’s shoes, you do not know what is happening inside, then you should not condemn. Parents always root for their child with all their hearts, especially mothers, ”Tursynbaeva wrote on her Instagram.