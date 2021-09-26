two matches – two interpretations of hand play. What is Ademi punished for? Sport-Express

In the Saturday game of the 9th round of the Russian championship Tinkoff “Khimki” – “Lokomotiv” (0: 0) there was an episode very similar to the one that happened in December last year in the game between the same teams. The moments are similar, but the decisions of the arbitrators are completely different.

In the 49th minute of the game of this championship, Alexey Amelin, after the intervention of video referees Vladimir Moskalev and Maxim Gavrilin, removed the guests’ goalkeeper Guilherme. The referee punished the goalkeeper with a red card for hitting Kemal Ademi with a straight leg in the thigh area.

September 25. Khimki – Lokomotiv – 0: 0.

At the same time, Amelin appointed a free kick towards Khimki’s goal, and not in favor of the Moscow Region team. Because he determined that a moment before the foul Guilherme Ademi played with his hand. The ball hit him in the biceps a moment before the goalkeeper crashed into the striker.

The decision is at least controversial. Especially considering last year’s match. Then at the 85th minute of the match of the 19th round of the Russian championship-2020/21 Khimki – Lokomotiv (3: 2) referee Alexei Matyunin counted the goal of Ilya Kukharchuk. Video assistants Pavel Kukuyan and Anton Kobzev checked and did not interfere with the actions of the judge. As a result, the home team equalized the score, and soon scored another goal and won.

Meanwhile, during the second scoring combination of the Moscow Region team, the ball came into contact with a part of Mohamed Konate’s shoulder. Perhaps Matyunin himself did not see exactly where the ball hit. And VAR and AVAR decided that the contact was with the part of the shoulder that was allowed to play.