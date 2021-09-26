UFC 266 Results: Volkanowski Defeats Ortega and Defends Belt

In Paradise (USA) at T-Mobile Arena, the main card fight of the UFC 266 tournament took place, in which the 32-year-old Australian reigning UFC featherweight champion met Alexander Volkanovski and 30 year old Australian representative Brian Ortega…

In the middle of the third round, Ortega had an excellent chance to win the fight ahead of schedule, throwing a guillotine on Volkanovski, from which Alexander still managed to get out. However, a minute later, Ortega was again close to an early victory, but after using the triangle. At the end of the same round, Alexander managed to respond with a series of striking blows, as a result of which Ortega risked not continuing the fight – he was examined by a doctor and carried out express testing. The final rounds were held with the overwhelming advantage of the reigning champion.

As a result, the victory by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-46, 50-44) went to Alexander Volkanovski, who managed to defend his belt.

In total, Volkanovski spent 22 fights in mixed martial arts, in which he won 21 victories and suffered 1 defeat. Ortega, in turn, fought 16 fights, celebrating 15 victories and suffering 1 defeat.

Recall that in the main fight of the evening, the UFC champion in the women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fought with a US representative Lauren Murphywinning by knockout in the fourth round. For Valentina, this was already the sixth title defense.