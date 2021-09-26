Usyk beat Joshua, Man City beat Chelsea, misfires of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid, Semin left Rostov and other news of the morning – Football

1.In 9th round RPL “Zenith” won Krylia Sovetov (2: 1), Spartak won Ufa (2: 0), Lokomotiv and Khimki didn’t score goals (0: 0). Dzyuba bypassed Kerzhakov, having scored the 140th goal in the Russian championship, before Veretennikov’s record – 3 goals.

2. Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik won Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision and became the world heavyweight champion. Okoli knocked out Prashovich and results of other battles in London.

3. In 6th round championship of England “Manchester City” defeated Chelsea (1: 0). “Manchester United” lost Aston Villa (0: 1), Bruno didn’t score a penalty at the 93rd minute. “Liverpool” tied with Brentford (3: 3).

4. Semin left the post of head coach “Rostov” – he has 1 victory in 7 matches. 74-year-old Yuri Pavlovich not going finish a career.

5. In the KHL “Magnitka” won CSKA (4: 0), Torpedo beat Dynamo Moscow (4: 2), Lokomotiv lost to Salavat Yulaev (2: 3 B), SKA defeated Dynamo Minsk (2: 1 OT) , Timkin hit the judge in the face and was sent off before the end of the match.

6.In 7th round championship of Spain “Real” at home did not cope with Villarreal (0: 0), and Atlético conceded outsider Alaves (0: 1).

7. At the Russian Grand Prix Norris took the first pole in his career, Sainz – 2nd, Russell – 3rd, Mazepin – 19th…

8.In 6th round championship of Italy “Inter” and “Atalanta” Miranchuk shared points (2: 2), Alexey again spent the whole match is in reserve. “Milan” won Spice (2: 1), Daniel Maldini scored in the first match at the start of the Rossoneri in Serie A – dynasty!

9. Six Russian cities ready to host the 2036 Olympics, Rostov-on-Don and Vladivostok are already developing applications.

10. Laver Cup. Rublev and Tsitsipas beat Izner and Kyrios, Medvedev defeated Shapovalov.

11.Vladimir Putin suggested thinking about holding another FIFA World Cup in Russia… The President of the Russian Federation voiced this idea at a meeting with the leaders of the parties that entered the State Duma.

12. Latypov won the sprint at the Russian Summer Biathlon Championship, Serokhvostov – 2nd, Tsvetkov – 34th, Eliseev – 35th. Kazakevich won in women, Reztsov – 2nd, Nigmatullina – 4th, Kuklina – 6th.

13. Exhibition matches NHL. Two points from Barbashev helped St. Louis beat Minnesota, Toronto beat Montreal.

14. Aljamain Sterling due to injury dropped out with a title rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 267. Russian can fight with Corey Sandhagen for the interim UFC title.

15. In the 6th round of the German championship Borussia Dortmund at home conceded Borussia from Mönchengladbach (0: 1), Andrei Lunev’s Bayer defeated Mainz (1: 0), RB Leipzig defeated Hertha (6: 0).

16. Alina Zagitova will lead again show “Ice Age” paired with Alexei Yagudin.

17. In the 8th round of the French Championship “PSG” without Messi won Montpellier (2: 0), having won the 8th match in a row in the league, while Lyon and Lorient drew (1: 1).

18. Tardiff changed Fasel as President of the IIHF. He is the second ever French representative to lead the world of hockey. A Fazel will receive positions in FHR and KHL.

Quotes of the day:

Director of “Sambo-70” about the presenters of the concert in honor of the anniversary of the school: “Medvedeva has better diction than Zagitova. She is a Moscow girl “

“Dziuba pretended to be a dolphin. How to drop a two-meter bulwark with an ephemeral touch? “ Former referee Fedotov on Zenit penalty

Panarin about Nazarov: “I don’t want to dig these moments, I was too lazy to answer in the summer. Let me tell you next summer “

Fetisov supported Putin’s idea of ​​a new World Cup in Russia: “Yes, even tomorrow! We are ahead of the rest of the planet “

“Quite unusual that there are no openly gay people on the tour.”… ATP explores LGBT issues in tennis

Zelensky on Usik’s victory: “Ukraine is returning its own. Sanya, thank you “