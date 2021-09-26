Usyk for the President! – Magazine Arkady Babchenko – LiveJournal

This photo shows the person who is the best in the world at punching other people in the head. His name is Khabib, I honestly don’t remember his surname. The whole world knows him. The whole planet. He is incredibly popular, he is invited on television, interviewed, asked for his opinion on all issues, including politics and global peacebuilding, and in one country where passers-by in Kemerovo like to mate with the sculptural composition “She-bear with cubs” he is sure to be will be elected a deputy and entrusted to lead the state. I’m sure you recognized him right away. Because, even if you are completely, completely not interested in MMA – like, for example, me – you could not pass it by. Because this is how mass culture is sharpened in our society. Because it is from every iron. Along with Usik and Mike Tyson. Can you name the person in the second photo? On the third? And on the fourth?

In the second photo – Michelle Major. Frenchman. Astrophysicist. Which, together with Didier Kelo, discovered in 1994 the first exoplanet, 51 Pegasi b, orbiting a sun-like star. For which they received the Nobel Prize.

Actually, this man began a new era in the life of mankind. Before that, discussing the existence of planets in other star systems in the world of astrophysicists was something marginal – well, like now the head of the European Space Agency is discussing little green men in flying saucers.

Today we know thousands of exoplanets.

Their existence is now as natural for us as the existence of fish in the ocean. It was the Major who opened the door in this new era.

The third photo is Steve Squires. Mission leader Spirit and Opportunity, two rovers that have been dusting the red planet for thirteen years. As a matter of fact, he took part in many iconic missions to send robots to other worlds – Voyager, Magellan, Cassini-Huygens, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity – he has already refused the leadership of this program , works on the supervisory board of NASA. He is the planet’s chief engineer for rovers in other worlds.

The fourth is Gentry Lee. Chief Engineer, Planetary Flight Systems Directorate at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This is generally a unique dude. For fifty years of his work, he has launched eight vehicles into space. Starting from the first artificial earth apparatus on Mars “Viking”, through the same “Spirit” and “Opportunity”, the station “Galileo” – sent to Jupiter, Europa, Callisto, Io and burned in the atmosphere of Jupiter, then Mars Orbiter, then “Deep Impact “- collision with comet Tempel 1, and ending with” Stardust “- the passage of an automatic interplanetary station through the comet’s tail to collect samples.

There is also Hubble, Kepler, Rosetta, Philae, New Horizons, Hayabusa, the Israeli lunar station, NETWORK and the devil knows what else. The people involved in these projects are moving our planet forward. Our time itself is moving forward. The era of humanity. Bringing the future closer.

As a matter of fact, such people – astrophysicists, planetologists, exogeologists, engineers – are now the most important people on Earth. If not for them, we would still be looking at the sky through a bottle of five-star cognac and wondering if there is life on Mars, if there is life on Mars. Remember? But this is my childhood. But I’m only forty.

Humanity has stepped forward incredibly. Just unbelieveble.

For some twenty years, we have found out for sure that ALMOST EVERY STAR has planets. Look up to the sky. How many stars do you see there – almost all of them have planets.

And 20-25% of them have terrestrial planets located in the habitable zone.

That is, one out of every four to five stars has a planet that could potentially have life.

There are 200 to 400 billion stars in our galaxy. In our Milky Way alone, there are potentially forty to eighty BILLION planets on which there could be conditions for the origin of life.

This is ten times more than people on the whole Earth.

Planets.

After docking of the “Fila” spacecraft (headed by Stefan Ulamek), we now know for sure that there is organic matter on the Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet. Philae found sixteen organic molecules.

A comet is a lump made of dense snow and dust, which was formed during the time of the protoplanetary disk. Actually, it is molded from the protoplanetary disk itself.

The protoplanetary disk is a cloud of dust, gas, ice that revolved around the young sun, and from which our planets were formed.

That is, we now know for sure that there is organic matter in our entire solar system. In all worlds.

Because they are formed from one material.

And on one of them life developed.

Since we know that the Universe is remarkably homogeneous, and consists of the same elements of the periodic table, we, with a probability of 99 percent, can assume that organics are everywhere in the Universe. We do not know for sure, but we can assume.

In our small, unremarkable Galaxy alone, there are eighty billion planets on which life can be.

There are not even billions of galaxies in the Universe. If you don’t even take a telescope, just binoculars, and look at the sky, then most of the luminous points in your field of view will no longer be stars. Galaxies.

We are definitely not alone in this black Infinity.

At the moment, our technological level does not allow us to establish this precisely. But our technological level already allows us to study the atmosphere of exoplanets from Earth’s telescopes. Just think about it. From a telescope on the ground. You can analyze the atmosphere. Another planet. Another star.

For what? To find the biological footprint. That is, those gases that can serve as a sign of life. On our earth, for example, it is oxygen. If another scientist, from planet 51 Pegasus B, looks at our Earth, he will make an assumption – there should be no oxygen in the atmosphere on this planet. Because we do not boil away like Venus, we are not one continuous volcano that could melt the crust and in general. Ninety percent of the oxygen on our planet is found in beaches. In sand. In quartz. SiO2.

But then he will analyze the atmosphere, and he will see that there is 21 percent oxygen in it. Will open his mouth. Will close his mouth. Will sit on the ass. And he starts screaming – I found them, they must have life there !!

Oxygen is not an unambiguous biological trace, the atmosphere on Venus is full of it – all the boiled oceans – but it is still the marker to look out for. There may be ozone behind it. Behind it is methane. Behind him is something else. And at some point, a combination of markers will come, by which we can say for sure – only life could leave such a combination of gases in the atmosphere.

We cannot do this yet. Our telescopes are still too weak. We can see only some individual elements in other people’s atmospheres, the most noticeable. For example, water, or sodium.

But soon the James Webb telescope will enter orbit. One of its main tasks is precisely the spectral analysis of exoplanets, the search for biological markers in the atmospheres of other planets near other stars.

Reread this phrase again.

Me from her incredibly rushing.

James Webb is the second head of NASA, by the way.

A breakthrough in planetary science and the search for life is expected from the Webb Telescope. And this is only one of the directions of our science. There is also Elon Musk with his Tesla in orbit. Transhumanism with the extension of the life of mice and worms. MRNA vaccine with a possible cure for cancer. Just think – we are able to create synthetic RNA and launch it into the cell. We can see objects billions of light years away, and objects that are billions of times smaller than the human eye can see. Cyber ​​prosthetics. Genetics. Bionics. Robotics. Heart prosthetics. Artificial intelligence. Why not.

The world has stepped forward incredibly. It’s fantastic. Two hundred years ago, man knew for sure – a thousand years before him, everyone rode horses. And in a thousand years after him, everyone will ride horses. Almost nothing has changed.

A gyro scooter with a helicopter, a submarine and an international space station on.

If a person from the thirteenth century had got to modern New York, he would definitely have decided that everyone on this earth has sold out to the devil. Because from his point of view, nothing else could explain these lights of St. Elmo, with which the cities themselves shine – without firewood, without coal, without torches – flying iron dragons, self-propelled carts, and everything in general.

For an iPhone, you would not just be burned at the stake – they would have crap up to you to grab and burn you at the stake – he speaks to demons on the other side of the planet through the firmament, which he can also see !!

Actually, there was no “other side of the planet” yet.

We live in a fantastic, incredible time. In my extremely short life alone, science has made an incredible leap forward. And when I’m eighty … Actually, I don’t even dare to fantasize. because life is guaranteed to bypass all fantasies.

What, nafig, “Dune”, what, to hell, giant worms, pooping with some kind of invented substance …

Change the paradigm of your thinking. Reality now gives us such plots, such data, such opportunities that no fantasy can surpass it anymore. Books, which are now to hell, teach you to create in your images while reading such worlds in which there will be both giant worms and intelligent cockroaches – they all have a place in this Universe. Internet, science-pop, NASA’s Twitter page, sci-fi libraries, universariums, diplodocus with tectaalics, and Dawkins and Sagan alone are worth something.

Who is this dude in the first photo? Is he best at punching other people on Earth in the head? Sorry, are you serious now? A. Well, well …

Take your family to the Paleontological Museum and Planetarium.

We no longer need to read fictional fairy tales.

We are already living in a world of real fantasy of the future.

And the one who is the first to transfer his children to this level will have an evolutionary advantage.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

