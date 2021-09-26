Valentina Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, Result, Live, Who Wins, Video, Sept 26, 2021 – Sept 26, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko before today’s fight, she was one step away from the main record for girls in the UFC. This belt defense became the sixth in a row for the champion from Kyrgyzstan, and this is exactly how much Ronda Rousey was able to play at one time (albeit in the division above). Another former dominant champion, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, stopped just one step away from this achievement. Shevchenko, in the event of a victory over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, automatically entered the elite club of the greatest girls in the history of MMA with the prospect of becoming unequivocally the best of all time.

In the duel with Murphy, everything seemed to be on Shevchenko’s side. Valentina is five years younger, more versatile and much more experienced in terms of fighting at this level. Well, it’s not worth talking about the difference in skill once again: not so many people on Earth can compete with Shevchenko in this. As for Murphy, she, perhaps, could only hope for chance and her fighting character.

With all due respect to the 38-year-old American, she was not at all like the very force that is able to withstand one of the greatest champions of her generation. Murphy approached the title fight with Shevchenko on a series of five victories, and this is an excellent result: in women’s divisions, they often give a fight for the belt in three or four successful fights. But here it is worth making a reservation – Lauren’s victories were often far from dominant, and her rivals were not UFC stars. Nevertheless, Murphy reached the third line of the flyweight ranking and received her title.

Valentina Shevchenko fought the last fight until today in April. Then she calmly passed the ex-straw champion Jessica Andrade. After the fifth successful defense in the home division in front of Shevchenko, it seemed that the prospect of a third fight with the champion from the category above Amanda Nunes once again loomed. But it quickly became clear that neither Valentina nor the UFC was interested in this fight yet. And Shevchenko, obviously, decided to focus on the record.

Immediately struck by how much faster and more accurate Shevchenko of his rival. Valentina calmly flew up to a comfortable distance, carried out quick attacks and retreated back without missing anything. And when it was necessary, the champion transferred the battle to the ground and attacked there. Murphy held the punches well, but she herself could not hit. Everything that she managed in this battle was worthy to endure. So it was almost a full four rounds, but a minute before the last break, the judge in the cage nevertheless stopped Murphy’s torment and stopped the fight. Shevchenko destroyed her rival again: the advantage in statistics on blows looks impressive – 132: 19 in favor of Valentina. Her next win will make her the lone record holder for most title defenses within a single division among all girls in the UFC.