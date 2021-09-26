Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, full fight video

In the second most important fight, UFC 266, a sensation was not expected. Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her belt for the sixth time in a row, in which the American tried to prevent her Lauren Murphy… The Kyrgyz athlete “on paper” surpassed her rival in all respects and had to confidently take the victory. But statistical calculations are one thing, and a duel in the octagon is quite another. Therefore, Bullet fans were still a little worried before the fight.





However, from the very first seconds, Valentina made the skeptics relax a little. The reigning champion confidently captured the center of the octagon, delivering a lot of accurate strikes to the challenger. It is worth paying tribute to Murphy, who did not flinch under Shevchenko’s attacks and tried to bend her line. But the difference in class at the expense of character cannot be covered: Bullet looked much stronger both in the standing position and in the stalls. The champion was not even worried about the whistle of the fans, who vehemently supported their compatriot.

By the third round, the pace of the fight dropped significantly, the girls began to prepare their punches much longer. Shevchenko continued to hold the initiative, punching one combination after another into the opponent’s head. Murphy responded with single blows that rarely reached the target – she completely abandoned the idea of ​​transferring Bullet to the ground. It seemed that the fight would inevitably cover the entire distance and Valentina would take a well-deserved victory on points, but the champion turned out to be of a different opinion.

In the 18th minute of the battle, Shevchenko had a cool blow from the right, after which the American took a little lead. The champion immediately added a monstrous high-kick, followed by a quick series of punches. Known for her strong head, Murphy held on with all her might, but her resistance was still broken in the stalls – the judge stopped the merciless beating of the challenger. A doubly valuable victory for Valentina, considering that Lauren lost early for the first time in her long career.

Shevchenko confidently defended her belt, doing it for the sixth time in a row, effectively knocking out the American. With each fight, Valentina breaks records in the lightest women’s division, unconditionally dominating the octagon. But, as we know, the magnificent Pula wants much more. In a recent interview, the Kyrgyz athlete stated that she wants to fight the great Amanda Nunez… Shevchenko is in the best shape in his career – it seems that there is no better moment to try to throw Nunez off the throne. It’s time for the Brazilian to start worrying.